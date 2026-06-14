Shirley Ballas Bares All for Icy Plunge and Shares Anti-Aging Secrets

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, 65, goes topless for a freezing ice bath and reveals her skincare routine including NeoGen treatments and intermittent fasting.

Shirley Ballas , the 65-year-old head judge of Strictly Come Dancing , is no stranger to extreme health and beauty routines. On Sunday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a daring moment as she went topless for a three-minute ice bath in her outdoor setup.

Wearing only a pair of black bikini bottoms, she covered her modesty with her hands and captioned the post: '3 minutes and it was freezing but I’m still smiling @brassmoneyice'. The plunge was a testament to her dedication to cold water therapy, which she regularly advocates for its benefits. Ballas has previously spoken about how maintaining health becomes challenging after turning sixty, and she incorporates intermittent fasting along with three balanced meals a day into her regimen.

Her ice bath routine is part of a broader commitment to wellness that includes consistent exercise and a disciplined diet. In addition to her cold exposure therapy, Ballas has been open about her aesthetic treatments to maintain a youthful appearance. In April, she shared footage of her intense skin care session ahead of her new show. The video showed her at a clinic having a NeoGen treatment, a non-invasive procedure that uses nitrogen plasma to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

She documented the process on Instagram, explaining that the treatment helps tighten skin, build collagen, lift and tighten, and address pigmentation issues. She also mentioned combining it with Profhilo and occasional Botox. Ballas has invested heavily in her appearance, spending around £4,400 on a course of six NeoGen nitrogen plasma treatments at the W1 Skin Clinic in London, performed by top Harley Street doctor Dr. Johanna Ward.

These treatments are designed to trick the body into producing high levels of the key proteins that keep skin radiant and youthful. Ballas’s openness about her health and beauty routines has made her a relatable figure to many fans who admire her dedication to self-care at any age. Her ice bath not only showcases her resilience but also promotes the benefits of cold water immersion, which is believed to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and improve mental clarity.

Meanwhile, her skin treatments highlight the options available for those seeking non-surgical rejuvenation. Despite her rigorous schedule as a dance judge, she emphasizes the importance of making time for personal well-being. Her ability to balance extreme wellness practices with a busy career serves as an inspiration to many, proving that age is no barrier to maintaining a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.

Her latest Instagram post, combining vulnerability with strength, has garnered significant attention and reinforces her status as a role model for aging gracefully





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