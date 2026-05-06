Shirley Ballas Celebrates Decade on Strictly Come Dancing as Pro Line-up Revealed

Shirley Ballas confirms her return for a tenth series as a judge, while the BBC reveals which professional dancers will remain and who has been axed ahead of the new season.

Shirley Ballas has reached a momentous milestone in her career, celebrating ten years as a judge on the beloved television show Strictly Come Dancing . The sixty-five-year-old star recently shared her excitement and deep gratitude regarding her return to the judging panel for the upcoming season.

Alongside her colleagues Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke, she is preparing to bring her expert eye back to the ballroom. To mark the occasion, she posted a series of heartfelt images on Instagram, showing her and the other judges sharing lighthearted moments behind the scenes, including funny photos in waterproof ponchos. Ballas expressed that she felt beyond grateful to be part of a production that resonates so strongly with audiences across the nation.

Looking back at her start in 2017, she admitted she never imagined she would still be occupying the judge's seat a decade later. Her passion for the art of dance and her love for the show's atmosphere continue to drive her, and she thanked her loyal supporters for their encouragement over the years, noting that it is never too early to prepare for a tenth series.

Parallel to the judge announcements, the BBC has finally provided clarity on the professional dancer roster for the new series. This news comes after a period of significant instability and a series of high-profile departures that some have described as a cast cull. Among the returning favorites is Dianne Buswell, who is making a highly anticipated comeback following her maternity leave.

Buswell, who previously competed while pregnant, welcomed her son Bowden in March and is now ready to hit the dance floor once again. Amy Dowden is also set for a triumphant return, seeking redemption after a disappointing early elimination in the previous season. The confirmed list of returning professionals is extensive, featuring names such as Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, and Jowita Przystał.

Other veterans like Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, and Vito Coppola will also be paired with celebrities. However, the joy of these returns is tempered by the loss of several talented dancers including Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Luba Mushtuk, all of whom were let go during the recent restructuring of the cast. One of the most poignant departures is that of Gorka Marquez, who has officially confirmed his permanent exit from the series.

Marquez explained that the scheduling conflicts between the British show and Dancing With The Stars Spain had made it difficult to maintain a full-time commitment. In an emotional farewell message, he noted that his ten-year journey with the BBC had been about far more than professional growth. He credited the show with helping him build a career based on passion, finding love, starting a family, and forming bonds that will last a lifetime.

While the production team looks forward to introducing brand new professional dancers in 2026, there is currently a pressing concern regarding the leadership of the show. With the departure of long-term hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the BBC is now in a race against time to find suitable replacements. With only four months remaining before the twenty-fourth series begins, the pressure is mounting to secure a new presenting duo that can maintain the magic and energy of the competition.

The upcoming season promises to be a period of transition, blending the familiarity of veteran judges like Ballas with a reshuffled cast of professionals





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