Shirley Ballas Faces BBC Backlash Over Strictly-Themed Cruise Ship Show

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is at the centre of a controversy after she was paid over £10,000 to host a cruise ship event that closely mimicked the popular BBC show, potentially breaching the corporation's editorial guidelines.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has risked the wrath of BBC bosses after pocketing more than £10,000 to host a cruise ship show that so faithfully replicated the programme, passengers said they could have been watching the real thing.

Ms Ballas, 65, was hired for the seven-day voyage from Southampton to Norway on board the Virtuosa, which was advertised as 'bringing Strictly glamour' to the 19-deck luxury liner. During the journey, the former ballroom champion presided over a dance competition, scoring contestants with paddles similar to those used in Strictly, and was introduced to the 200-strong audience using the show's iconic theme tune.

Ms Ballas assumed the role of head judge, delivering critiques of footwork and timing - mirroring her on-screen job - and wore a diamante suit which she told guests had been made for the show. The voyage, which departed on May 9 and called at ports including Stavanger and Kristiansand, is run by MSC Cruises.

In its marketing for the voyage, the company used Ms Ballas's Strictly profile, billing it as a 'Strictly-style holiday' and promising guests a chance to experience her 'energy, style and sparkle' at sea. Among other activities on offer to holiday-makers were a dance masterclass, a question and answer session in which Ms Ballas shared behind-the-scenes stories from Strictly, and a meet-and-greet with the star.

On multiple occasions, she was introduced using the Strictly theme tune, which The Mail on Sunday understands was neither approved nor licensed by the BBC. She described the dance class to passengers as replicating the week of rehearsals which Strictly contestants take part in ahead of their performances on the Saturday night.

The BBC's editorial guidelines state that promotional work involving licence fee-funded talent must not 'imitate, suggest a reference or connection to or pass off BBC content' - including 'replicating any editorial elements of a programme' - and must not 'suggest BBC endorsement'. Individuals must also declare any commercial interests which are connected with programmes that they present. Ms Ballas was also given a luxury suite to stay in on the ship free of charge.

Cruise packages for the voyage were priced from £599 per person. One passenger said: 'It was like watching an episode of Strictly, there were so many similarities.

' The incident involving Ms Ballas echoes the case of DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who was temporarily stood down by the BBC in 2021 after appearing in a Shreddies cereal advert dressed as a builder, complete with hard hat and tools. Corporation bosses ruled that he had been in breach of his contract. Knowles missed that year's Children In Need special before returning to the show once the advert's run had ended.

Ms Ballas is due to return to Strictly in the autumn alongside fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse. The series will be the final one covered by her current three-year contract. A BBC spokesperson said: 'We have clear guidelines around an individual's commercial activities while working with the BBC, and they are regularly reminded of these guidelines.





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