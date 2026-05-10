Shirley Ballas opens up about her mother's battle with COPD, while dancers confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her mother Audrey's battle with lung condition, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heartbreakingly describing it as a 'slow death'. She juggles her TV commitments with caring for Audrey, whose condition she revealed was sadly 'getting worse'. In recent months, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez were all given the boot. However, the dancers that will be back on the dancefloor later this year have now been announced, and they include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Julian Caillon, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, and Vito Coppola. Last week, Gorka confirmed his permanent departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her mother Audrey's battle with lung condition, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( COPD ), heartbreakingly describing it as a 'slow death'.

She juggles her TV commitments with caring for Audrey, whose condition she revealed was sadly 'getting worse'. Shirley discussed the realities of caring for her mum, who is forced to isolate to avoid getting an infection and everything around her needs to be disinfected. In recent months, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez were all given the boot.

However, the dancers that will be back on the dancefloor later this year have now been announced, and they include Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Julian Caillon, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, and Vito Coppola. Last week, Gorka confirmed his permanent departure from Strictly Come Dancing





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