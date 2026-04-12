Shirley Ballas Vows to Avoid Dating After Split from Danny Taylor Citing 'Unforgivable Things'

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas shares her decision to remain single after her relationship with Danny Taylor ended due to his actions and the emotional toll it took on her.

Shirley Ballas , the esteemed head judge of Strictly Come Dancing , has candidly shared her decision to abstain from dating following her split from Danny Taylor . The couple's six-year relationship ended after she found herself constantly anxious and troubled by his actions. Ballas, who has been married twice and engaged multiple times, is now prioritizing her emotional well-being and has expressed no desire to be in a relationship at the present time.

She revealed that certain behaviors by Taylor were 'unforgivable' and contributed to her decision to end their engagement. This marks a period of self-reflection and healing for the well-known television personality, who is choosing solitude over the stress and worry she experienced during the relationship.\In a revealing interview, Ballas explained that Taylor's frequent disappearances triggered painful memories of her brother's tragic death by suicide in 2003. She described the constant fear of his taking his own life and how this fear deeply affected her. Ballas shared the exact moment she realized the relationship could no longer continue. This pivotal event occurred on her 64th birthday when she learned Taylor was missing. The subsequent frantic search for him and his eventual reappearance, as if nothing had happened, solidified her decision. Ballas was particularly moved by witnessing her mother's distress during this time, reliving her own trauma. This experience prompted her to prioritize her own mental health and well-being. This shift underscores her determination to protect herself from further emotional distress and to cultivate a more peaceful and stable life. Ballas is choosing to focus on herself and her personal growth.\Ballas has a history of relationships, having been engaged at 16 to Nigel Tiffany and married to ballroom dancer Sammy Stopford in her younger years. Her second marriage was to fellow dancer Corky Ballas, with whom she had a son, Mark. They were married for a significant period. She met Taylor in 2018. Following her recent split from Taylor, Ballas has clearly stated her intention to avoid dating and to refrain from labeling anyone as a boyfriend. She is prioritizing her own happiness and peace of mind over a relationship. Ballas mentioned that her ex-partner did some 'unforgivable' things during their relationship that made her feel constantly stressed and worried. Ballas is now focused on her own happiness and will not be in a relationship any time soon





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Shirley Ballas Danny Taylor Strictly Come Dancing Dating Relationships Breakup Mental Health

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