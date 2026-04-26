Shirley MacLaine, 91, Enjoys Rare Malibu Outing Ahead of Birthday

Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine was seen enjoying a lunch in Malibu with an aide, showcasing her enduring spirit and continued presence in the public eye as she approaches her 91st birthday.

Hollywood icon Shirley MacLaine, aged 91, was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed outing in Malibu , California. The beloved actress, known for her role in 'Terms of Endearment' and a career spanning nearly seven decades, was seen having lunch on Saturday, just ahead of her 91st birthday on April 24th.

MacLaine, while leaving the eatery, accepted assistance from an aide, leaning on his arm for support. She chose a comfortable ensemble of a brown cardigan, matching t-shirt, and grey sweatpants for the occasion. This public appearance is relatively rare for MacLaine, who has largely maintained a private life in recent years, though she was previously seen at Nobu earlier this year.

MacLaine’s impressive career began in 1955 with a role in Alfred Hitchcock’s 'The Trouble With Harry,' following earlier success on Broadway in productions like 'Oklahoma!

' and 'The Pajama Game. ' She credits her long-lasting health and vitality to decades of dance training, starting at the age of three, which instilled discipline, a love for music, and the ability to cope with physical challenges. Despite her age, MacLaine remains dedicated to her craft, expressing gratitude for her continued health, friendships, and the opportunity to work. She divides her time between Malibu and her ranch in New Mexico, maintaining a quiet presence when not on set.

While she acknowledges that the 'glamour' of Hollywood has diminished with the rise of streaming services, she remains committed to her profession. Throughout her illustrious career, MacLaine has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, including 'Some Came Running,' 'The Apartment,' and 'The Children's Hour.

' She finally received an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1983 for her poignant performance in 'Terms of Endearment,' alongside Jack Nicholson and Debra Winger. More recently, she has taken on roles in 'Bewitched,' 'Bernie,' 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,' and even appeared in a guest arc on the popular series 'Only Murders in the Building.

' Her most recent project, 'American Dreamers' with Peter Dinklage, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. Demonstrating her unwavering work ethic, MacLaine revealed plans to be on set working on a new project for her 90th birthday, showcasing her enduring passion for acting and her continued relevance in the entertainment industry. She is the older sister of fellow Hollywood star Warren Beatty





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