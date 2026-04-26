Shirley MacLaine, 91, Makes Rare Public Appearance in Malibu Ahead of Birthday

Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine, 91, was spotted enjoying a sunny outing in Malibu, marking a rare public appearance ahead of her April 24 birthday. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her iconic roles in *Terms of Endearment* and *The Apartment*, discussed her career longevity, dance training, and the changing landscape of Hollywood in recent interviews.

Hollywood icon Shirley MacLaine, now 91, was spotted enjoying a rare sunny outing in Malibu over the weekend. The legendary actress, best known for her Oscar-winning role in *Terms of Endearment*, was seen leaving a local eatery with the assistance of an aide, leaning on his arm for support.

Dressed in a cozy brown cardigan, matching t-shirt, and grey sweatpants, MacLaine maintained a low-key yet elegant appearance. This sighting comes just days before her April 24 birthday, marking another year of her remarkable career spanning nearly seven decades. MacLaine’s journey in Hollywood began in 1955 with her debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s *The Trouble With Harry*, though she had already made a name for herself on Broadway with roles in *Oklahoma! * and *The Pajama Game*.

Over the years, she delivered unforgettable performances in classics like *Some Came Running* (1958), *The Apartment* (1960), and *The Children’s Hour* (1961). However, it was her role in *Terms of Endearment* (1983) that earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, alongside co-stars Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson, who also won for Best Supporting Actor. The film itself swept the Oscars, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Despite her reduced public appearances in recent years, MacLaine remains active in the industry. She has credited her longevity to decades of dance training, which she began at age three, stating that it taught her discipline, resilience, and a deep appreciation for music. Even at 91, she shows no signs of slowing down, with recent roles in *Only Murders in the Building* (2022) and *American Dreamers* (2025), where she starred alongside Peter Dinklage.

In a 2024 interview with *Extra*, she revealed her plans for her 90th birthday—spending it on set in Atlantic City rather than celebrating with a lavish party. Reflecting on Hollywood’s evolution, she noted, 'The glamour’s gone out a bit, I’m afraid. I think it’s entirely different now.

' Despite these changes, MacLaine’s enduring legacy and dedication to her craft continue to inspire fans and fellow actors alike





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Shirley MacLaine, 91, Enjoys Rare Malibu Outing Ahead of BirthdayHollywood legend Shirley MacLaine was seen enjoying a lunch in Malibu with an aide, showcasing her enduring spirit and continued presence in the public eye as she approaches her 91st birthday.

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