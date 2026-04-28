Shirtless Charles Leclerc and New Wife Alexandra Enjoy Miami Beach Break Ahead of Grand Prix

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra were seen relaxing on a Miami beach, enjoying some downtime before the Miami Grand Prix. The couple, recently married in Monaco, looked happy and relaxed as they spent time together with their dog, Leo.

Formula One star Charles Leclerc and his new wife, Alexandra, were spotted enjoying a relaxing beach day in Miami ahead of the upcoming Grand Prix.

The couple, who recently celebrated their wedding in a beautiful ceremony in Monaco, appeared deeply content as they spent quality time together before Leclerc returns to the racetrack. Leclerc, looking casual in black swimming shorts and sunglasses, was seen swimming in the ocean with Alexandra and their miniature longhaired dachshund, Leo. Alexandra, a model and influencer, showcased her stunning physique in a vibrant green triangle bikini, completing her look with simple silver stud earrings.

Following their swim, the pair were seen leaving the beach, Alexandra wrapped in a white towel and wearing flip-flops. This downtime comes after an extended break for Leclerc due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Grand Prix races. Their wedding in February was a lavish affair, featuring a ride in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, valued at approximately £9 million.

Leclerc shared glimpses of the celebration on social media, including footage of the ring exchange, Alexandra’s exquisite white lace gown, and the presence of their beloved dog, Leo. He also hinted at a larger celebration planned for next year with close family and friends. The engagement, announced just last November, led to a swift and romantic wedding.

Leclerc publicly confirmed his relationship with Alexandra in early 2023, following their initial appearance together at Paris Fashion Week and a subsequent outing at Wimbledon. Experts estimate the value of Alexandra’s engagement ring to be at least £400,000. Leclerc’s previous relationships include a four-year romance with Italian model Giada Gianna, which ended in 2019, and a relationship with architect Charlotte Sine, which concluded in December 2022.

As Leclerc prepares for the Miami Grand Prix, Formula One officials have implemented mid-season rule changes in response to concerns raised by top drivers like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. These changes, intended to enhance competitiveness, have instead drawn criticism from drivers who argue they diminish the importance of skill and increase engine management complexities. Verstappen, currently ninth in the drivers standings, has even hinted at the possibility of retirement.

The rule adjustments have sparked debate within the F1 community, with drivers questioning whether they truly achieve the desired effect of more exciting and skill-based racing. The focus now shifts back to the track as Leclerc and the other drivers prepare to compete in Miami, navigating both the challenges of the circuit and the evolving regulations





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