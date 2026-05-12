Shocking Split of TV Couple after 23 Years Together

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's relationship reached a crossroads when Vernon had an affair with a glamour model, leading to public humiliation and forgiveness.

As showbiz splits go, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay 's split came as a surprise to many, despite Vernon's previous indiscretion and Tess's forgiving nature. The relationship appeared unstable for a year after the sexting scandal, but they managed to work it out.

However, recent reports suggest that Vernon has become less devoted and more of an ageing party boy, preferring nights out to evenings at home. The split is attributed to the differing attitudes of each spouse and the desire to lead different lives





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