Shockwave in UK Prison Community After Incidents in Frankland and Belmarsh

Recent murders in high-security prisons in Britain have sent shockwaves through the prison community, leading inmates to fear for their lives. The callousness of attacks on high-profile prisoners has led many to believe others may be targeted.

For those banged up in Britains high-security prisons, the reminders that life hangs by the thinnest of threads keep coming. Murder er Donald Gaote-Oueyeya attacked a fellow prisoner in HMP Frankland with a knife, fearing hed been marked for death by an alleged gangland boss.

Gaote-Oueyeya was given a further four years in prison for the assault. Soham murderer Ian Huntley died in jail following a violent attack, and former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins died after his throat was slit in another high-security prison. Current inmates like policeman Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, and Levi Bellfield, who raped and murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, also fear for their lives.

Urfan Sharif, who murdered his daughter Sara, was attacked with a lid from a tuna tin while in Belmarsh and later transferred to Frankland, where he found himself in the middle of a gang war with Muslim inmates. Rurik Jutting, a Cambridge-educated murderer from Hong Kong, is serving time in a British prison





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Murder Attack Prison Safety GAOTE-OUEYEYA HUNLLEY WATKINS CHILD KILLER RAPIST SUPERPRISON Now TAINT TEARFUL APPARITION BELMARCH DANCY RELIGION GYMS FAITHS

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