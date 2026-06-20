Shohei Ohtani and Wife Mamiko Welcome Second Child

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko have announced the birth of their second child. The private couple, who also have a one-year-old daughter, shared a statement expressing their joy and gratitude. The news emerged when Ohtani was scratched from a game due to the family event. This personal milestone comes amid a stellar season for Ohtani, who is dominating as a pitcher and leading the Dodgers in the NL West.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has become a father for the second time, as he and his wife Mamiko announced the birth of their new child on Saturday.

The couple shared a joyful statement saying, 'We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout this journey.

' The initial news broke when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts scratched Ohtani from Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, citing knee inflammation, which initially raised concerns. Roberts later clarified that Ohtani was absent because he and his wife were expecting their second child. The family previously welcomed a daughter last year, though they have kept the gender of the newest addition private.

Ohtani, known for his intensely private personal life, rarely shares details about his wife and first child, both of whom are seldom seen in public. His marriage to Mamiko Tanaka was itself a secret; the Dodgers were unaware of the union until after it occurred in 2024. Ohtani, a four-time MVP, took several weeks to publicly identify his wife after first announcing the marriage.

'I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me,' he wrote on social media. Tanaka, 28, is a former professional basketball player who competed in Japan's top women's league. This family expansion coincides with a period of immense success for Ohtani on the field.

The Dodgers lead the National League West by 9.5 games as they pursue a potential three-peat after winning consecutive World Series titles, a feat last accomplished by the New York Yankees from 1998 through 2000. After undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in September 2023, many questioned Ohtani's future as a pitcher. He returned to the mound in a limited role last season and has been dominant in 2026.

He currently boasts a remarkable 1.47 ERA and a career-best 0.882 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). Even at the plate, where his power numbers might appear slightly down, he leads the National League with a .418 on-base percentage and has scored 51 runs for the Dodgers





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