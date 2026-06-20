Shona McGarty and Tony Discipline keep romance label-free as they get to know each other

Shona McGarty and her former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline are reportedly keeping their romance label-free as they continue to get to know each other. The pair played couple Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon on EastEnders, with Tony leaving the soap in 2013 after two years, while Shona bowed out in 2023.

Shona McGarty and her former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline are reportedly keeping their romance label-free as they continue to get to know each other. The pair played couple Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon on EastEnders, with Tony leaving the soap in 2013 after two years, while Shona bowed out in 2023.

In May, they sparked a sea of comments speculating whether they were 'soft-launching' their romance as they posed for cosy red carpet snaps at the Women's Football Awards. But in a new interview, it is said that the former co-stars are keen to keep their relationship label-free as they continue to get to know each other. A source told The Sun: 'They're two people having fun getting to know each other in a whole new way.

'This could be a summer romance or it could be the real deal. Shona McGarty and her former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline are reportedly keeping their romance label-free as they continue to get to know each other. Either way, until they're sure, they won't be putting a label on things.

' The source added that Shona is determined to take things slow after being burned in the past by rushing into things. They added that she wants to enjoy her time with Tony rather than have it picked apart on social media. The Daily Mail has contacted Shona's representatives for comment. It comes just days after the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a boozy day out at Studio 228 in London.

The pair continued to spark romance rumours as Tony wrapped his arms around Shona from behind before planting a kiss on her head in Instagram photos. During the boozy day out, the I'm A Celebrity star looked happier than ever as she beamed for photos with Tony. She showed off her incredible figure in a red and black bikini top which she flashed under a cut out matching bodysuit.

It comes just days after the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed a boozy day out at Studio 228 in London Shona sparked romance rumours with Tony after the pair posed for cosy red carpet snaps together at the Women's Football Awards in May Shona put on a leggy display in a pair of denim shorts and opted for a pair of black knee high boots. Styling her red tresses loose, the soap star donned a black baseball cap and sunglasses while Tony opted for a black shirt and shorts.

The pair first sparked romance rumours after they cosied up for photos on the red carpet at the Women's Football Awards. Taking to social media to share the photo, Shona wrote: 'What a great evening at the @womensfootballawards last week!

'Such an incredible opportunity to celebrate the heroes driving women's football forward on and off the pitch! ' The post sparked a sea of comments speculating whether Shona and Tony were 'soft-launching' their romance. Fans commented: 'Looking pretty good together; Is this a soft launch??? ; PLEASE TELL ME YOU'RE A COUPLE OH MY GOD; New man?

' Shona split from her fiancé David Bracken, in November, just months after they had got engaged. She and Tony had previously enjoyed a mini-reunion in March when they shared a snap together while partying for St Patrick's Day. In December, Shona placed third in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity, behind winner AngryGinge and runner-up Tom Read Wilson respectively. During her time in the jungle, romance rumours surrounded Shona and her co-star, rapper Aitch (real name Harrison Armstrong).

Shona addressed the rumours after joining Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Tuesday, where she reflected on her time in the jungle and set the record straight on any blossoming romance. She shared: 'I came out, and apparently me and Aitch were in a relationship...

'He's great, still my little brother! He's so fun to be around, he's just hyper, and he matched my level of hyper.

'He hasn't been round for karaoke yet, but it's on the cards. ' Elsewhere, Shona recently opened up about what her mental health had been like prior to entering the jungle. She told the Daily Mail: 'Before I came in here, I couldn't even sit on the toilet without scrolling on TikTok. You know?

'I don't remember the last time I had a real deep conversation with my mom and dad. Because you're just constantly replying to emails or scrolling or WhatsApp.

' The pair played couple Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon on EastEnders, with Tony leaving the soap in 2013 after two years, while Shona bowed out in 2023 Before entering the jungle, Shona said that poor mental health had been having a significant impact on her life, but she had reached a place where she no longer wanted 'to let the anxiety win. ' Shona, who was open about her struggles with anxiety on the show, is now encouraging others to put their phones away after being helped by her experience in the jungle





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