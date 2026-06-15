Shona McGarty and Tony Discipline Spark Romance Rumours

Shona McGarty and former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline have been sparking romance rumours as they were spotted enjoying a boozy day out together in London. The pair, who played couple Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon on EastEnders, continued to fuel speculation about their relationship as Tony wrapped his arms around Shona from behind and planted a kiss on her head in Instagram photos.

Shona McGarty and former EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline have been sparking romance rumours as they were spotted enjoying a boozy day out together in London.

The pair, who played couple Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon on EastEnders, continued to fuel speculation about their relationship as Tony wrapped his arms around Shona from behind and planted a kiss on her head in Instagram photos. Shona, who recently finished third in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity, looked happier than ever as she beamed for photos with Tony.

She showed off her incredible figure in a red and black bikini top which she flashed under a cut out matching bodysuit. Shona and Tony first sparked romance rumours after they cosied up for photos on the red carpet at the Women's Football Awards. The pair had previously enjoyed a mini-reunion in March when they shared a snap together while partying for St Patrick's Day.

Shona split from her fiancé David Bracken in November, just months after they had got engaged. In a recent interview, Shona opened up about her struggles with anxiety and how her experience in the jungle had helped her to overcome it. She advised others to put their phones away and spend time with loved ones to help manage their anxiety.

Shona and Tony's boozy day out comes after Shona addressed the romance rumours on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, where she reflected on her time in the jungle and set the record straight on any blossoming romance. She shared that she and her co-star Aitch were just friends and that he was like a little brother to her.

Shona recently opened up about what her mental health had been like prior to entering the jungle, saying that poor mental health had been having a significant impact on her life. However, she had reached a place where she no longer wanted 'to let the anxiety win'. Shona is now encouraging others to put their phones away and spend time with loved ones to help manage their anxiety.

The actress-turned-reality-star advised: 'For anyone struggling with anxiety, I would honestly recommend putting your phone away. Go somewhere with someone that you love dearly, whether it be a family member or partner no distractions. Eat food that makes you happy, don't drink alcohol, no stimulus, no caffeine, nothing like that. Cut the sugar out, and I promise you, in a couple of weeks' time you'll feel completely present.

For me, was a real part of the therapy in and I really recommend it for anyone. Maybe not the jungle . Being completely present with my campmates helped me make friends for life. I had a few bad days in there.

But it was very easily sorted because I spoke to my campmates who, you know, who were very open with me





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shona Mcgarty Tony Discipline Eastenders I'm A Celebrity Romance Rumours

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Endrick talks up trait he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo - as Brazilian wonderkid looks to prove his worth to new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho during 2026 World CupEndrick discusses his Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration and military discipline as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup and a Real Madrid return under Jose Mourinho.

Read more »

BBC Presenter Tony Livesey's Tabloid Past Resurfaces in Controversial MemoirTony Livesey, a senior BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, has stepped back from his show after a Panorama investigation into his past actions as editor of the Sunday Sport. A newly unearthed memoir from 1998 reveals his boastful account of exploitative tactics, including a countdown to a 16-year-old model's topless debut, creating a crisis for the broadcaster as it weighs his future against its stated values.

Read more »

DJ Fat Tony Reveals He Was Asked to Appear on This Morning to Shed Light on Beckham Family FeudDJ Fat Tony has revealed he was asked to appear on This Morning to shed light on the Beckham family feud earlier this year. He claimed that Marc Anthony was to blame for the awkward dance with Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

Read more »

Kelly Osbourne's Friend DJ Fat Tony Defends Her Weight LossKelly Osbourne's friend DJ Fat Tony has spoken out in her defence over the past year's body shaming comments.

Read more »