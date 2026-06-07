Shooting at Toledo Festival Leaves 12 Injured, Suspects at Large

A shooting at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, injured at least 12 people, two critically. Police search for multiple suspects.

A shooting at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio , on Saturday evening left at least 12 people injured, two in critical condition, as police search for multiple suspects.

The incident occurred around 5:37 p.m. local time near Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency medical services. Victims ranged in age from 14 to 61 years old, according to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan. He stated that it appeared at least two individuals opened fire and were likely shooting at each other, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Social media footage captured officers sprinting down suburban streets moments after the gunfire, as festival attendees fled to safety. The annual Old West End Festival, a community event featuring live music and historic home tours, was abruptly halted. Toledo police secured the area and urged the public to avoid the vicinity. Multiple crime scenes were established, including on Robinwood Avenue.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspects and have not released any descriptions. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern, stating that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families. He pledged state support for the investigation. The city of Toledo had previously experienced a rise in gun violence, but such a large-scale shooting at a family-friendly event shocked residents.

Local hospitals activated mass casualty protocols to treat the influx of injured. Witnesses described chaos as people ran in all directions, seeking cover. The Old West End Festival is a beloved tradition in Toledo, known for its Victorian architecture and community spirit. This incident has cast a pall over the neighborhood, with many questioning public safety at public gatherings.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. They have asked anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected. The shooting underscores the persistent issue of gun violence in the United States, even at events meant for celebration.

Community leaders called for unity and calm while the police work to bring those responsible to justice. More than 12 ambulances responded to the scene, transporting victims to multiple hospitals. Some were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while two remain in critical condition. The ages of the victims suggest the broad impact on the community.

The festival organizers have not yet commented on future events. This incident adds to a string of mass shootings in public places across the country, reigniting debates on gun control.

However, the focus remains on supporting the victims and their families. Toledo police continue to urge anyone with information to contact them. The area remains cordoned off as detectives process evidence. The community is coming together to support those affected, with vigils being planned.

The Old West End Festival will likely not be forgotten as a scene of tragedy, but residents hope to rebuild their sense of safety. The investigation may take days or weeks to fully unravel the events. In the meantime, local officials are providing resources for trauma counseling. The shooting is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and prevention measures at large public events.

As the sun set on Toledo, the streets were quiet except for the hum of police radios and the quiet sobs of those who witnessed the violence. The road to recovery for the victims and the community will be long, but there is determination to overcome this tragedy





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