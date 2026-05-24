Shop for a Versatile Floral Dress for Weddings and Other Occasions

Roman has a beautiful floral dress in the sale that can be worn again for other occasions. The dress is inspired by Brigitte Bardot and has been reduced to £50 with an additional 25% off discount code. M&S and ASOS also have elegant Bardot dresses available.

With wedding season upon us, plenty of shoppers will be looking for the perfect dress for toasting the happy couple - but ideally one that can be worn again for other occasions.

Luckily Roman has a beautiful floral dress in the sale, and it looks ideal for weddings, holidays, and other special summer days. Inspired by the French screen icon Brigitte Bardot, the Roman Mint Floral Bardot Midi Dress has been reduced to £50 in the sale which is good news. Even better news is that readers can get an additional 25% off with the discount code AFRPLC25Q226, taking the price down to £37.50.

The dress is available in sizes 12, 16, 18 and 20, and while sizes 10 and 14 have sold out, the brand's similar Floral Print Bardot Midi Dress is available in sizes 10 to 20, priced at £45 for those using the discount code AFRPLC25Q226. Either dress could be perfect for those looking for a floaty, feminine dress with elegant chiffon fabric and a flattering silhouette that's smart enough for a wedding, but versatile enough for evenings on holiday.

If this dress isn't calling out to shoppers, at M&S there is an elegant take on the Bardot dress with the Textured Bardot Shirred Midi Skater Dress in pink. Priced at £69, despite being a new arrival, it has sold out in size 20 although is available in sizes 6 to 18. ASOS has a floral yellow Bardot ruffle maxi dress available for £60. It is only available in sizes 4 to 14, sizes 16 and 18 having sold out.

One buyer wore it to a wedding and described it as 'flattering around the stomach'. The Roman Mint Floral Bardot Midi Dress has been given a 4.7-star rating with a couple of buyers saying that they needed to make adjustments, one finding that the shoulder straps were too long





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Floral Dress Wedding Season Versatile Dress Brigitte Bardot Roman M&S ASOS

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