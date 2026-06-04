Shop owner accused of selling alcohol to children without a licence

A shop owner in Greater Manchester has been accused of selling alcohol to children without a valid premises licence. The shop, La Romica Magazin Romanesc, was visited by police in June 2025 after intelligence suggested that wine was being sold to customers in empty water or carbonated drink bottles. The police found six boxes of wine in cask bags between 15 to 25 litres, as well as 15 empty water bottles and a large storage container with 58 boxes of medication labelled with the Romanian word for antibiotics.

Police suspect children were able to buy strong-smelling red wine on behalf of their parents from a shop without an alcohol licence, council papers say.

SK First Stop Ltd bosses have applied for a booze licence at La Romica Magazin Romanesc on Avenue Street. In a representation to the council, an officer named as PC Ellison said cops received intelligence the business was selling wine without a valid premises licence in place in June 2025. It was suggested to police wine was sold to customers in empty water or carbonated drink bottles, council papers state.

The information suggested that children were able to buy this wine from the premises on behalf of their parents, documents add. The licensing team on June 26 last year found six boxes of wine in cask bags between 15 to 25 litres, it was said. Strong-smelling red wine was found, council papers add. Documents say 15 empty water bottles consistent with the intelligence that prompted the visit were discovered, town hall documents say.

Police said a staff member said they were unaware of this alcohol as never entered the stockroom. PC Ellison said they found a large storage container with 58 boxes of medication that was labelled with the Romanian word for antibiotics, antibiotics. Priced at £10, they were seized and destroyed, papers add.

Police said the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued a compliance notice to Mr Creanga, who denied selling alcohol but would look to obtain a licence so he could do so legally. PC Ellison said Given the discovery of alcohol, price-marked prescription-strength medications and the intelligence indicating unlawful alcohol sales and sales of alcohol to children, Greater Manchester Police cannot have faith that the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children from harm will be upheld.

A council licensing officer said a town hall visit was carried out on May 12. No representations had been received by that point, meaning the licence would have been automatically granted on May 14. But following a meeting with representatives at the shop, the council officer said staff did not seem to be aware of conditions included in their application including around notices and CCTV.

A council report said Georgiana-Alice Stefan, the proposed premises supervisor, told officers she was unable to operate cameras. At the time of the visit, there were no alcohol refusals or incident log books. The officer said those at the shop were unaware what these were and staff training had not been carried out. Eight packets of illicit cigarettes were found, though Ms Stefan said they were for personal use, papers add.

Another box of medication labelled as antibiotics was found, despite the previous warnings, it was said. The council officer said he was told by Mr Creanga he requires the premises licence as the shop is not performing well financially, adding This raises concerns that he may be at risk of prioritising profit over public safety ahead of the meeting, Mr Creanga said They came to mine and found some alcohol but it was non-sale. It was in the back. I was there but I took everything from there





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