Shoppers Praise Simba Sleep’s Reflexology-Inspired Slippers as the 'Best I’ve Ever Worn'

Simba Sleep’s Stormur Slippers, featuring reflexology-inspired soles and durable materials, have garnered widespread praise from customers. Available at a discounted price, these slippers offer comfort and support, making them a standout choice for everyday wear. The brand’s Bank Holiday sale also includes discounts on mattresses and bedding.

Shoppers are raving about a pair of slippers that have been hailed as the 'best I've ever worn,' and they come from an unexpected source.

The Stormur Slipper, crafted by Simba Sleep—a brand typically known for mattresses and duvets—is currently on sale at a discounted price for a limited time. What sets these slippers apart is their reflexology-inspired design, featuring nine pressure points that massage the feet with every step. Constructed from Merino wool and leather, they offer both comfort and durability, making them ideal for daily wear.

For those who enjoy stepping outside without changing shoes, the Stormur boasts an indoor-outdoor design, perfect for quick trips to the garden or taking out the trash. Available in two earthy tones and UK shoe sizes 3-8, they have been reduced from £69 to £62.10. While they may seem like a premium purchase, customers have been quick to praise their 'dream to wear' design, highlighting the 'sturdy support and real comfort' they provide.

The most distinctive feature of these slippers is their innovative reflexology-inspired soles, which offer a soothing massage with each step. Additionally, they include a cork-effect layer that molds to the natural shape of the foot, enhancing comfort. For those not convinced by Simba's offering, Amazon is selling the Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper at a reduced price of £19.50 (down from £39) in size 5.5, with other sizes available at varying prices.

These slippers feature a plush foam footbed and have garnered an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 57,000 reviews. Meanwhile, Crocs is offering its Classic Cozzzy Slipper in multiple colors, with the stucco shade now half price at £25 (was £49.99). Simba’s Bank Holiday sale also includes up to 30% off mattresses until May 4, 2026, with the popular Hybrid Pro mattress now up to 27% off, starting at £674.25 for a single (down from £899).

Savings extend to loungewear, bedding, pillows, and duvets, with a helpful duvet comparison page to assist shoppers. One satisfied customer shared their experience with the Stormur slippers, saying, 'Super comfy slippers. I stumbled upon the ad by chance, and the reflexology lining caught my eye. After wearing Celtic and Co slippers for years, which had worn out, I decided to try these.

They were easy to order, arrived the next day, and are a dream to wear. They’re the first thing I put on in the morning and the last thing I take off at night. So glad I found them.

' Another reviewer enthused, 'Best slippers I have ever worn. They’re not the softest, but the more I wear them, the more I can’t take them off. As someone who has experienced reflexology during a wellbeing course, I really appreciate the thought behind their design. They feel very durable and are made from top-quality materials.

' A third customer remarked, 'I love my new slippers. They look classy, are warm, well-made, and very comfortable. And if you’re like me and often go out to the bins in your slippers, they have sturdy waterproof soles.

' While most reviews are positive, one customer noted an issue with their initial order, stating, 'I had to return my first pair because they were defective, but customer service was excellent. A new pair was sent immediately, and it’s like walking on clouds!

' Despite this, another buyer declared, 'I put these slippers on, and I was in heaven. I love them—they’re exactly what I was looking for, with sturdy support and real comfort. I’m so glad I bought them. There’s nothing better than coming home and slipping into these lovely slippers.

' Someone else added, 'These have been an excellent purchase. I was suffering from pain due to calluses on my left foot, and these slippers have been a lifesaver. They’re so comfortable! I’m usually on my feet all day at work, and putting these on after a long shift is a real pleasure.





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Simba Sleep Stormur Slippers Reflexology Comfortable Footwear Bank Holiday Sale

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