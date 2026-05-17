Shoppers Praise Skechers Men's Escape Plan Oxford Trainers

Shoppers have awarded the Skechers Men’s Escape Plan Oxford trainers an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 from reviews on Amazon, praising their 'very light' and 'extremely comfortable' feel. They are currently on a 33% discount on Amazon.

Shoppers are expressing high praise for a pair of Skechers trainers, praising their 'very light' and 'extremely comfortable' feel. Notably, they are currently on a 33% discount on Amazon, with buyers saving £23.98 or $30.86 off the original price.

The trainers are in the 'Navy Leather Mesh Orange Trim' colorway and come with sizes ranging from UK 5.5 to 13, featuring a smooth, hard-wearing action leather, synthetic and mesh upper, along with lace-up fastenings. They also have a flexible, high-traction, all-terrain rubber outsole and a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole for superior comfort. The footwear is machine washable for hassle-free upkeep.

As an alternative, Marks and Spencer offer the Autograph Sports Mesh Trainers for £65, featuring ankle padding and sports-grade cushioning, while Next stocks the Knitted Trainers at £35, boasting a soft knit upper and Ortholite foam insoles for 'all-day comfort and breathability'. Shoppers have awarded the Skechers Men's Escape Plan Oxford trainers an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from reviews on Amazon, with some stating that 'these Skechers walking shoes are extremely comfortable, straight out of the box.

They seem well made and have a non-slip sole.

' One reviewer cited a personal preference for swapping the laces for elastic ones, making them easier to slip on and off. However, another buyer expressed dissatisfaction with how well the shoes held up over time, as the tread on the sole had worn out and the heel developed a sharp edge that was uncomfortable





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Footwear Reviews Shoppers Praise Light Comfortable Off Discount Allen Payne Skechers Trainers Navy Leather Mesh Orange Trim Autograph Sports Mesh Trainers Knitted Trainers Nike Air Trainer Women Black Black Internation Mens Nike Air Zoom Daybreak Mary Kate Odele An Mens Nike Air Zoom Daybreak Mary Kate Odele An

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