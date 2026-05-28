Shoppers Snap Up Cooling Blanket Amid Heatwave

A bestselling cooling blanket has been slashed in price to £21.44 in a time-limited Amazon offer. The Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats has garnered hundreds of glowing reviews from restless sleepers grappling with recent warm conditions. The blanket boasts a double-sided cooling construction, with one surface blending cooling nylon and polyester for a softer, more breathable texture, while the opposite side utilises 100 per cent cooling nylon for an even silkier and cooler touch. It's also crafted to draw away heat and moisture while reducing internal temperature by approximately 2C.

As the heatwave persists, shoppers are snapping up a bestselling cooling blanket described as genuinely cold to the touch. The Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats has been slashed from £32.99 to £21.44 in a time-limited Amazon offer, with numerous shoppers branding it a lifesaver during hot weather and humid nights.

For those exploring other options, Dunelm is also stocking a soft and cooling blanket priced between £32 and £48, available in two sizes and multiple colours. One purchaser praised it as perfect for anyone on warmer summer nights.

Meanwhile at Oodie, a cooling blanket is on offer in chocolate or natural shades and in single or queen sizes. It's been discounted from £99 to £74.25 for the single, while the queen costs £96.75 reduced from £129. The Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket has garnered hundreds of glowing reviews from restless sleepers grappling with recent warm conditions. One customer said: I honestly cant recommend these enough!

Theyre soft, cool and easily cool you down when in one of the many heatwaves that we have had recently. My favourite thing to do is throw it in the freezer and put it on just before going to sleep, it has massively helped my sleep quality and I was happy to pay for this as it was so worth it! Another remarked: Ive had cold blankets before and they have been rubbish.

This one does what it says on the tin. The blanket boasts a double-sided cooling construction. Its also crafted to draw away heat and moisture while reducing internal temperature by approximately 2C. Wales Online reports that You literally put it on and can feel the cooling straight away. Its very light and has two layers, its a slippery type of fabric - the design is super cute too, I got the seaside one!

, A third customer said: I run very very warm, it is annoying and I was getting very little sleep, thought Id give this a go, Im legit amazed by this, it is genuinely cold to the touch. The whole blanket is properly cold, it stays cold all night - it really helped me sleep through a very humid summer. A further review stated: With the recent warmer weather in the UK, this has been a Godsend.

Im still confused as to how this works as its just made from normal breathable material but it really does cool you down - I even purchased one for my dog as it works brilliantly if you slightly dampen it and put it over them. Not all shoppers were entirely won over, however, with one buyer writing: Lifesaver in hot weather.

Although its cold, if you wear it for too long you dont notice the cold, also not very large in size. While another simply stated: Not as cold as it saying. Engineered particularly for those who sleep hot, experience night sweats and hot flushes, the blanket employs cooling fabric technology designed to absorb and disperse body heat more effectively throughout the night.

The brand states it possesses a Cool-Sense Value Q-max exceeding 0.441, which helps prevent heat accumulation and maintains a cooler sensation during sleep. The blanket boasts a double-sided cooling construction, with one surface blending cooling nylon and polyester for a softer, more breathable texture, while the opposite side utilises 100 per cent cooling nylon for an even silkier and cooler touch.

Its also crafted to draw away heat and moisture while reducing internal temperature by approximately 2C. Machine washable and compact for travel, the blanket is also suitable for use on flights, camping expeditions and balmy evenings outdoors. The brand advises the cooling effect performs optimally when used alongside a fan or air conditioning.

The £21.44 price applies to the grey stripe design in the 127 x 1278cm size numerous other sizes and patterns are available to select from, at different prices. The Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats is available from Amazon





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket Cooling Blanket Heatwave Night Sweats Hot Flushes Cooling Fabric Technology Double-Sided Cooling Construction Machine Washable Compact For Travel Suitable For Use On Flights Camping Expeditions Balmy Evenings Outdoors Grey Stripe Design 127 X 1278Cm Size Amazon Dunelm Oodie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bestselling Cooling Blanket for Hot Nights and FlightsAilemei Direct Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats is a lightweight, cooling blanket designed to absorb and release body heat more efficiently throughout the night. It has a Cool-Sense Value (Q-max) greater than 0.441, helping prevent heat build up and maintain a cooler feel while sleeping. The blanket features a double-sided cooling design, with one side combining cooling nylon and polyester for a softer breathable feel, while the reverse uses 100% cooling nylon for an even silkier and cooler sensation. It is machine washable and foldable for travel, and is intended for use during flights, camping trips and warmer evenings outdoors. The cooling effect works best alongside a fan or air conditioning. The blanket has been reduced from £32.99 to £21.44 in a limited-time Amazon deal.

Read more »

Bestselling Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats: Shoppers Love Its 'Genuinely Cold' TouchAs the heatwave continues, shoppers are snapping up a bestselling cooling blanket that buyers say feels 'genuinely cold to the touch'. The Ailemei Direct Cooling Blanket for Night Sweats has been reduced from £32.99 to £21.44 in a limited-time Amazon deal, with many shoppers calling it a 'lifesaver' during hot weather and humid nights.

Read more »

Amazon shoppers race to buy 'handy' gadget 'perfect for cooling down'It has been bought over 600 times in the last month

Read more »

Argos shoppers rush to buy £13 sprinkler cooling mat for dogsIt's suitable for small sized dogs and is being described as 'fun' by shoppers

Read more »