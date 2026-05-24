Shots ring out at White House checkpoint, reporter sought shelter, and more news

Police shot and killed Nasire Best, 21, after he fired shots at Secret Service officers. A bystander was struck critically during the incident.

The veteran reporter Julie was visibly confused when she heard shots at a White House security checkpoint . She calmly helped other reporters to seek shelter inside a press briefing room.

Later, the suspect, 21-year-old Nasire Best, was shot and confirmed dead after firing at Secret Service officers. A bystander was struck critically. Another incident occurred near the White House, where a teenage girl was raped by boys who were spared jail, causing political tensions between Labour and the Conservative Party. Another story was that at least three sentences of a group of teenage rapists were reviewed urgently.

Selina Wang from ABC News shared dramatic video footage of the gunshots she heard. Meanwhile, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died as a result of a gunshot. Another case involved Rahmanullah Lakanwal charged for the shooting





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Security Checkpoint White House Reporter The Suspect Shot Kill Shot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Gunshots' heard outside White House as US-Iran peace deal enters final stagesThe White House is understood to be on lockdown following apparent gunshots heard nearby

Read more »

Suspect Killed at White House Security Checkpoint, Bystander Injured: Secret Service Returns FireA gunman was shot and killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire on a White House security checkpoint, injuring a bystander in the crossfire, but the president was unharmed.

Read more »

Person Who Approached White House Security Checkpoint Dies After 'Opening Fire'A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and 'opened fire at officers' has died after being shot by officers. The Secret Service confirmed the incident and stated that none of its officers were injured. Journalists based at the White House on Saturday heard multiple gunshots and were instructed to take shelter inside the press briefing room. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

Read more »

White House shooting suspect identifiedThe gunman killed after opening fire near the White House has now been identified as a 21-year-old man who reportedly had a prior encounter with the Secret Service. See details.

Read more »