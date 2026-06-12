Shrewsbury Castle Carpet Bed Honors Rotary Club's Centennial Service

A new carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle commemorates 100 years of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury, featuring thousands of plants and the club's emblem, with centenary events planned including a special dinner and exhibition.

Shrewsbury Town Council has unveiled a new carpet bed in the castle grounds to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury , the oldest Rotary club in Shropshire .

The intricate floral display, created by the Council's Amenity Space Team led by Andy Jenks and Karl Jarvis, features the Rotary emblem and incorporates approximately 7,000 plants. The design uses green and red alternanthera and silver echeveria to define borders and lettering. The process, which takes about a week to complete, begins months in advance with sketches and coordination with a nursery team to ensure the plants are at their peak for summer.

The carpet bed serves as acenterpiece for residents and visitors to enjoy throughout the season. The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury, founded in 1925 and formally established in 1926, has a long history of supporting local charities, community projects, and international initiatives such as polio eradication. As part of Rotary International, the club operates under the motto 'Service Above Self.

' Centenary events include a special dinner on June 12 with local dignitaries and representatives from 11 Rotary clubs across the West Midlands, as well as an exhibition at Shrewsbury Library showcasing the club's century of service. Paul Pascoe, outgoing president, will pass the leadership to Peter Waller at the end of June. Council representatives praised the Rotary Club's contributions to the town, noting that the annual carpet bed is a beloved horticultural attraction that highlights important local milestones.

The Rotary Club expressed gratitude for the tribute and looks forward to continuing its service for many years to come. The display is a testament to the skill and creativity of the Town Council's team and aligns with the tradition of using the castle grounds to celebrate significant community achievements. Shropshire Live, the source of this report, has been covering news and entertainment in Shropshire since 2009





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Shrewsbury Rotary Club Carpet Bed Centenary Shrewsbury Town Council Community Service Rotary International Shropshire

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