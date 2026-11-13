Shrewsbury Castle Museum Future in Doubt Amid Lease Review

The Soldiers of Shropshire Museum may relocate as Shropshire Council reviews Shrewsbury Castle's commercial future before the 2027 lease expiry.

The long-standing home of the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum faces significant uncertainty as Shropshire Council initiates a comprehensive review of Shrewsbury Castle's future use. The museum has occupied the Grade I-listed building since 1985, but the current lease agreement is scheduled to expire in 2027, creating a critical window for decision-making regarding the site's ongoing management and accessibility.

Castle Lease Expiry Drives Review

Shropshire Council has confirmed that it is currently assessing the financial sustainability and potential commercial opportunities associated with the historic castle site. This strategic evaluation is directly tied to the impending expiration of the museum's lease in 2027, which necessitates a formal decision on whether the charitable trust operating the museum can remain in the venue or must seek alternative premises. The authority stated that the review aims to ensure the castle remains a financially viable civic landmark while balancing heritage preservation with modern commercial demands.

Also read Councillors object to plans for more than 60 homes in south Shropshire town

Political Tensions and Closure Plans

Discussions regarding the museum's potential departure were brought to light by Shrewsbury's Reform group, which shared messages from Liberal Democrat cabinet member David Vasmer. Vasmer indicated that the council is not entirely convinced the museum is in the correct location for the long term, noting that the museum's presence prevents the council from utilizing the building for other services, such as weddings. Additionally, Vasmer revealed that the site is expected to remain closed for significant portions of next year to facilitate essential preservation work on the castle walls, although he emphasized that a military museum remains important to the region.

Council Defends Strategic Approach

Councillor Alex Wagner, the deputy leader of Shropshire Council, defended the council's position by highlighting the museum's distinct role in celebrating Shropshire's regimental history and the modern army, separate from the castle's own heritage. He described the castle as a vibrant tourist attraction and a premier venue for cultural events, arguing that the council must maximize its commercial potential. Wagner assured the public that the council is working closely with the Soldiers of Shropshire Trust to explore future possibilities, whether that involves remaining at Shrewsbury Castle or relocating to a more suitable site.

Advertisement

Reform Group Accuses Council of Secrecy

The Reform group has accused the council of attempting to downplay the likelihood of the museum leaving its current location, particularly as Armistice Week approaches. A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Reform urged residents to contact their local councillors and demand that the authority protect the county's military history. The group claims that political maneuvering is obscuring the true plans for the museum, which they describe as one of the jewels in Shrewsbury's cultural crown, and called for greater transparency regarding the fate of the collection.

Next Steps and Ongoing Repairs

While no public confirmation has been issued regarding the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum Trust's interest in departing the site, the council has outlined concrete steps for the near future. Design and procurement processes for repairing the castle wall are currently progressing, with remediation works planned for 2027. The council remains committed to providing clarity on the castle's future, encouraging the museum trust to refine their business plans as they navigate the transition period and consider all available options for their continued operation.