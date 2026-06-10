Shrewsbury Mayor Bernie Bentick to Join Annual Sleep Out Event for Local Charity

Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Bernie Bentick will spend a night sleeping outdoors at Shrewsbury Town FC's Croud Meadow to participate in the Foundation's Sleep Out Under the Stars fundraiser, supporting its community programs and highlighting the plight of the vulnerable.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury , Councillor Bernie Bentick, is set to swap his comfortable bed for a sleeping bag this Thursday to participate in the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation's annual Sleep Out Under the Stars event at the Croud Meadow.

This significant fundraising initiative aims to both raise awareness of the challenges faced by vulnerable individuals in the community and generate essential funds to support the Foundation's diverse programs throughout Shropshire. The Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation is one of four charities that Councillor Bentick has chosen to champion during his mayoral year, alongside Shropshire Mental Health Support, Lingen Davies Cancer Support, and Little Stars. His selection reflects a deep-seated dedication to improving health, wellbeing, and opportunities for local residents.

Participants in the Sleep Out will spend a night outdoors on the grounds of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, sleeping under the stars to demonstrate solidarity and help sustain the Foundation's valuable work. Councillor Bentick shared his thoughts on the upcoming event, stating, "One night sleeping outdoors can never fully replicate the hardship some people in our community experience, but it can help us better understand the challenges many people encounter every day.

I am proud to be supporting the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation, one of my chosen charities for the year, and I am looking forward to joining fellow participants for this important event. The Foundation does outstanding work across our community, supporting people of all ages through sport, education, health and wellbeing programmes. I hope my participation encourages others to support the event and help raise funds for their valuable work.

" The Foundation expressed its gratitude for the Mayor's involvement. A spokesperson noted, "We are delighted that the Mayor of Shrewsbury will be joining us for this year's Sleep Out Under the Stars. His support helps raise awareness of the event and the important issues it highlights, while also recognising the positive impact that fundraising can have on communities across Shropshire.

The Sleep Out continues to grow each year and brings together people from all walks of life who want to make a difference. We are incredibly grateful to everyone taking part, bringing people together through football, community and opportunity, creating safe and inclusive spaces where everyone has a safe place, a voice and an opportunity to thrive.

" Since assuming office in May, Councillor Bentick has committed his mayoral year to championing health, wellbeing, and community partnerships across Shrewsbury. Supporting local charities will be a central pillar of his program, with a series of fundraising activities and events planned. Those interested in supporting the Sleep Out Under the Stars or learning more about the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation's initiatives are encouraged to visit the Foundation's official website





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Shrewsbury Mayor Sleep Out Fundraiser Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation

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