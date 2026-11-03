Shrewsbury Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Sunday Procession Details

Shrewsbury hosts Remembrance Sunday processions and Poppy Appeal collections to honor armed forces members. View dates, routes, and road closure details for the November events.

Shrewsbury will unite this November for Remembrance Sunday and the Poppy Appeal to honor those who lost their lives in conflict. The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal relies on these annual gatherings to raise vital funds for serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families. The main civic procession is scheduled to depart from Shrewsbury Castle at 10.30am on Sunday, November 8. It will arrive at the War Memorial located in The Quarry after passing through key town center landmarks.

Remembrance Sunday Procession Details

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Bernie Bentick, will lead the town's commemorations and pay tribute to individuals who served in past and recent conflicts. The procession will be accompanied by units of His Majesty's Armed Forces, veterans, local councillors, former Mayors, magistrates, and representatives from service organizations. The Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force will lead the march.

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The route will pass through Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head, and St John's Hill before reaching the War Memorial. A memorial service will commence at 10.50am and will feature the Last Post and a two-minute silence. Following the Reveille, wreaths will be laid to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by many. The Mayoral party will then proceed to the saluting dais, which is situated in a new location on Gloucester Avenue within The Quarry.

Poppy Appeal Collections and Activities

Remembrance activities begin earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 4. Approximately 200 serving military personnel are expected to collect donations for the Poppy Appeal in the town center. The main collection period runs from 10am to 3pm on this day. This event is jointly organized by Shropshire Council and the Royal British Legion, with support from various military units and charities.

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The primary purpose of these collections is to support the Armed Forces community and their families. In 2023, street collections during Shrewsbury's one-day Poppy Appeal event raised a total of £7,213.96. This historical data highlights the community's continued commitment to supporting those who have served. The funds raised are essential for maintaining support services for veterans and their dependents.

Armistice Day and Town Square Events

On Wednesday, November 11, which marks Armistice Day, a two-minute silence will take place in The Square at 11am. The Mayor will join representatives of the Royal British Legion to observe this moment of remembrance. This date specifically honors those who have served and sacrificed in conflicts throughout history. It serves as a poignant reminder of the freedoms enjoyed by the current generation.

During the Remembrance Sunday events, visitors to The Square can view the Royal British Legion Bikers and enjoy music from the Shrewsbury Brass Band. Numerous gazebos will be present to facilitate donations and provide information. Additionally, vintage military vehicles will be on display in The Quarry. These attractions offer residents and shoppers an opportunity to show support while enjoying a day of commemoration.

Road Closures and Live Stream Information

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, rolling road closures will be in effect from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Roads affected include Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St John's Hill, and St Chad's Terrace. St Chad's Terrace will remain closed for a longer period to accommodate the full parade. Regular weekend town center road closures on Wyle Cop, High Street, and Shoplatch will be suspended until the event concludes.

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For residents and visitors unable to attend in person, the Town Council will live-stream the proceedings. The live stream link will be available on the Council's website and social media channels. This digital option ensures that the community can still participate in the honors and remembrances. The Mayor encourages all residents to join in paying respects to ensure sacrifices are never forgotten. The event serves as a crucial opportunity to honor the courage of all who served the country.