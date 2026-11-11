Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club Launches Santa Sleigh Campaign on November 18

Families can meet Santa at Pride Hill in Shrewsbury on November 18 as the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club launches its annual fundraising campaign with contactless donations.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club initiates its annual festive fundraising drive by hosting Santa and his sleigh at Pride Hill in Shrewsbury. The event takes place on Wednesday, November 18, from 4:30pm to 8pm, marking the town's preparation for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Santa Appearance Details And Location

Families are invited to meet Santa and his elves at the bottom of Pride Hill on Wednesday, November 18. Children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa while he sits in his sleigh ahead of December 25. This specific date and time slot serve as the official kickoff for the club's broader schedule of visits across the town.

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Charitable Fundraising Mechanisms

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club utilizes this public gathering to launch its wider programme of Santa sleigh visits throughout the local area. Visitors are encouraged to make monetary donations to support the organization's charitable initiatives, with collection boxes distributed among Santa's elves. A notable innovation for this year is the introduction of a contactless donation system, allowing attendees to contribute funds directly using their mobile phones.

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Leadership Perspectives On Community Impact

Rotarian Fred McDonogh, who organizes the club's Christmas sleigh campaign, emphasized that the lights switch-on serves as a highlight of the festive programme. He noted that the event provides a valuable opportunity to bring families together in the community. Donations received from the public enable the club to respond effectively to requests for support from various local charities.

Recent Financial Contributions And Future Plans

Club president Johnathan Callwood highlighted that recent fundraising efforts enabled the Rotary club to donate a total of £3,700 to six organizations. These financial contributions demonstrate the tangible impact of the club's charitable work on local beneficiaries. The upcoming event aims to continue this tradition of supporting community needs through direct public engagement and modernized donation methods.