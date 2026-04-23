Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Launch Local Nature Recovery Strategy

A new collaborative strategy has been launched to restore nature, boost biodiversity, and strengthen landscapes across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, following extensive public consultation. The plan focuses on practical improvements and partnership working without introducing new land-use restrictions.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils, in collaboration with Natural England , have unveiled a comprehensive Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), marking a significant step towards revitalizing the region’s natural environment.

This collaborative plan aims to restore ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and fortify the landscapes that are vital to both local communities and the wildlife they share. The development of this strategy was deeply rooted in community involvement, garnering an unprecedented response of nearly 4,000 contributions from a diverse range of stakeholders including residents, landowners, conservation organizations, local councils, businesses, and various partner groups. This extensive engagement underscores the widespread recognition of the importance of nature conservation within the region.

The LNRS acknowledges the fundamental role nature plays in sustaining everyday life, providing essential services such as clean air and water, and offering green spaces that are crucial for public health and wellbeing. However, the strategy also recognizes the concerning reality that many species and habitats across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are currently experiencing decline. The core objective of the LNRS is to reverse this trend through a locally-driven, collaborative approach.

It seeks to unite councils, landowners, organizations, and communities in a concerted effort to implement tangible and practical improvements for nature. The strategy is designed to be a flexible framework, offering support to landowners, guiding responsible development, informing future funding allocations, and empowering communities to enhance their local green spaces. It is important to emphasize that the LNRS is not a regulatory document and does not impose new restrictions or necessitate changes in land use.

Instead, it functions as a guiding tool to facilitate cooperation and maximize the impact of conservation efforts. A key component of the LNRS is the integration of a Statement of Biodiversity Priorities and a Local Habitat and Opportunity Map. These tools clearly define the areas where focused action will yield the most significant benefits for nature recovery, ensuring that resources are directed effectively.

Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability at Telford & Wrekin Council, highlighted the two years of dedicated partnership working that culminated in the strategy’s completion. She emphasized the importance of bringing together the public, private, and voluntary sectors to establish a unified vision for addressing biodiversity loss and creating healthier, more interconnected habitats for both wildlife and people.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are among the 48 designated Local Nature Recovery Strategy areas across England, established under the Environment Act 2021. With the LNRS now finalized and submitted to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), it is poised to guide nature recovery initiatives throughout the area for years to come. This strategy represents a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and a proactive approach to safeguarding the natural heritage of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The success of the LNRS will depend on continued collaboration and a shared dedication to implementing the outlined priorities, ensuring a thriving natural environment for future generations. The councils are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to translate the ambitious goals of the strategy into concrete actions on the ground, fostering a landscape where both nature and communities can flourish.

This is a pivotal moment for conservation in the region, and the LNRS provides a robust framework for achieving lasting positive change





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Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Nature Recovery Biodiversity Local Nature Recovery Strategy Environment Act 2021 Natural England Conservation

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