Shropshire Businesses and Communities Benefit From UK Shared Prosperity Fund Investments

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has delivered tangible economic and community gains in Shropshire, creating jobs and improving local infrastructure through targeted capital and revenue support.

Businesses across Shropshire have expanded their operations while residents have gained new professional skills following a successful period of investment through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The programme has also facilitated the improvement of community facilities throughout the region, demonstrating a clear return on public funding aimed at regional growth.

Core Financial Details and Funding Mechanics

Since 2022, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund has supported various projects designed to grow the local economy and strengthen community bonds within the area. In 2025, Shropshire received £1.43 million in capital funding and £2.89 million in revenue funding for the 2025/26 period. This financial injection allows a wide range of ongoing projects to continue for another year, providing stability for local initiatives.

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The funding mechanism has directly impacted local enterprises by providing essential capital for expansion and development. A prime example is Hospital Direct in Clun, which received £10,000 towards the construction of a mezzanine floor. This specific investment allowed the company to expand its physical footprint, create a new sales office, and introduce dedicated training courses for its staff.

The expansion at Hospital Direct has also supported the creation of two new roles within the organization. This targeted support illustrates how specific capital grants can enable small and medium-sized enterprises to scale their operations and invest in human capital, thereby contributing to local employment figures.

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Stakeholder Positions and Business Growth Metrics

During the recent extension period, a further 61 businesses received direct grants, while 371 others received different forms of business support. These interventions resulted in approximately 25 jobs being created and the establishment of 10 new businesses. Additionally, dozens of businesses introduced new products, services, technology, or innovative ways of working to remain competitive.

Phillip Gutteridge, Managing Director of Hospital Direct, expressed pride in growing a specialist business within Shropshire. He stated that the support helped the company take an important step forward, giving them more scope to develop their services, invest in skills, and create opportunities locally for residents.

Gutteridge further noted that for a specialist company like Hospital Direct, this financial backing puts them in a stronger position to develop their expertise. This improvement in operational capability directly enhances the services they provide to the broader healthcare sector, demonstrating a positive ripple effect on industry standards.

Real-World Impact on Communities and Infrastructure

Local communities also benefited significantly from the programme, with approximately 1.5 million square metres of green and blue space created or improved. Around 11km of paths and cycleways were developed or enhanced, providing residents with better access to recreational areas and safer routes for active travel throughout the region.

The programme funded 688 local events and activities, which supported 659 existing volunteering opportunities. It also helped to create a further 374 new ways for people to become involved in their communities, fostering social cohesion and civic engagement among residents.

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In terms of individual development, the programme supported people to improve their employment prospects. Specifically, 432 people gained a qualification or completed a course, while 259 received help to find work. Furthermore, 221 individuals moved into education or training, significantly enhancing their long-term career potential and employability in a changing economic landscape.

Future Outlook and Government Spending Reviews

While the recent Budget did not set out a specific allocation of further growth funding for Shropshire, further decisions on government spending are expected through the 2027 Spending Review. This upcoming review will determine the future trajectory of financial support for the region.

Gary Spence, Strategic External Funding Lead in the economy, funding and skills team, highlighted the variety of achievements local communities, businesses, and organizations have made with the received funding. He emphasized the desire to continue building on this progress as the region looks toward future funding opportunities.

Cllr Alex Wagner, Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council and Cabinet Member for Transport and Economic Growth, stated that Shropshire has businesses and communities with good ideas and the determination to make them happen. He noted that funding allows these ideas to become practical projects that can make a significant difference.

Wagner concluded that the Council will continue to make the case for Shropshire as further opportunities emerge. The local leadership remains committed to securing resources that enable local innovation and economic resilience, ensuring that the benefits seen so far are sustained and expanded upon in the coming years.