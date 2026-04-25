Shropshire Car Cruisers Receive Driving Bans After Reckless Videos Surface

Three individuals have been disqualified from driving and sentenced to curfews and unpaid work after being found guilty of dangerous driving related to car cruising incidents in Shropshire. Police discovered videos of the drivers performing dangerous stunts in various locations, leading to their prosecution.

Shropshire police have successfully prosecuted three individuals – two men and a teenager – for dangerous driving offenses stemming from reckless car cruising activities captured on video.

The incidents, occurring at separate times and locations across the county, involved dangerous maneuvers such as performing doughnuts and accelerating away from scenes at excessive speeds. The police investigation, initiated after the discovery of these videos in March, culminated in court appearances at Telford Magistrates Court this week, where all three defendants pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous driving.

The evidence presented to the court included video footage showcasing Benjamin Fisher, 22, executing doughnuts in the Halesfield area of Telford. Another video depicted Luke Mills, 19, engaging in the same perilous stunt within the car park of a Tesco supermarket in Shrewsbury. A third video revealed Oskars Gleizups, 25, performing dangerous stunts near Minsterley, followed by a rapid acceleration away from the location.

Following the identification of the drivers through a collaborative effort between roads policing officers and safer neighbourhood teams, Notices of Intended Prosecution were issued, leading to formal charges of dangerous driving. The swift and decisive action taken by law enforcement underscores their commitment to road safety and the prosecution of irresponsible drivers.

Each of the three individuals – Gleizups, residing in Malinslee, Telford; Fisher, from Stourport-on-Severn; and Mills, also of Telford – received a 12-month driving disqualification as part of their sentencing. In addition to the driving ban, the magistrates imposed a four-month curfew, restricting their movements between the hours of 7pm and 5am.

Furthermore, they were each ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, contributing to the community as a consequence of their actions. Sergeant Matt Corfield of Telford’s Safer Neighbour Team emphasized the significance of the court results, stating that they deliver a clear message that dangerous driving and car cruising will not be tolerated in Shropshire. He highlighted the reckless and illegal nature of the behavior displayed in the videos, emphasizing the real risk posed to the public.

The sentencing, according to Sergeant Corfield, appropriately reflects the gravity of the offenses. This case is part of ‘Operation Chicane’, an ongoing campaign dedicated to tackling antisocial and dangerous driving behaviors. The police actively encourage members of the public to report any instances of such driving, emphasizing the vital role of community information in disrupting these activities and holding offenders accountable. The successful prosecution serves as a deterrent and reinforces the commitment to maintaining safe roads throughout Shropshire.

The collaborative approach between different police units demonstrates a unified front against dangerous driving practices and a dedication to protecting the community





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Dangerous Driving Car Cruising Shropshire Driving Ban Telford Magistrates Court Operation Chicane

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