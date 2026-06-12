Shropshire Council Approves Closure of Helena Lane Adult Day Centre Due to Financial Constraints and Low Usage

Shropshire Council's Cabinet has approved the closure of the in-house adult day centre service at Helena Lane, Ludlow, citing sustained low usage, rising costs, and severe financial pressures. The decision follows a thorough public consultation and scrutiny by the council's Finance and Improvement Overview and Scrutiny Committee. The service, operating 12 hours per week with minimal attendance, had an annual running cost of £194,320 against income of just £24,582, resulting in a net cost of £169,738. Council leaders expressed regret but emphasized the need to ensure value for money and long-term sustainability. Affected individuals will be offered Care Act assessments, carers' assessments, and personalized support plans to transition to alternative care arrangements. Other services at the Helena Lane building will continue unaffected.

Shropshire Council 's Cabinet has made the difficult decision to close the adult day centre service located at Helena Lane in Ludlow . This move comes after sustained periods of low usage and rising operational costs, compounded by significant financial pressures facing the council.

The council asserts that other services housed in the same building will continue without interruption, and the facility itself remains open for other activities. The decision was not taken lightly. It followed an extensive public consultation process and careful review by the council's newly formed Finance and Improvement Overview and Scrutiny Committee. Cabinet members determined that the Helena Lane day centre served very few people on a regular basis, rendering it financially unsustainable in its current configuration.

The service operates only 12 hours per week and suffers from chronically low attendance. Financially, the model is starkly inefficient: the projected annual running cost is £194,320, while expected income is a mere £24,582, leaving a net expenditure of £169,738. Council leadership concluded this represents a high-cost service that fails to deliver adequate value for taxpayer money.

This closure is part of a broader transformation agenda aimed at restructuring Shropshire Council's adult social care offerings to maximize efficiency and ensure long-term viability. In balancing its severe budgetary constraints with its statutory duties to support residents with eligible care needs, Cabinet considered consultation responses and equality impact assessments.

While acknowledging the positive role the Helena Lane service has played for users and unpaid carers, ministers found no viable, affordable alternative redesign within a reasonable timeframe that could sustain the service. Council statements convey a deep sense of regret over the necessity of this decision. A Cabinet member noted the genuine sadness felt by decision-makers, recognizing the importance of the service to its small number of users and their families.

The council extended gratitude to all who participated in the consultation and voiced concerns. However, the elected body faced the harsh reality of the council's financial outlook and the unsustainable economics of the current day centre model. Critical to the council's approach is a commitment to supporting those affected. Every individual who currently uses the Helena Lane service will be proactively contacted and offered a comprehensive, person-centered Care Act assessment.

This will lead to an individualized care plan designed to meet specific needs, whether they involve personal care, supervision, mobility assistance, transport, or respite care. Where appropriate, carers' assessments and financial assessments will also be provided. The council pledges to work closely with each person and their family to arrange suitable alternative support, ensuring continuity of care.

The official message stresses that while the service at Helena Lane is closing, the council remains absolutely dedicated to providing necessary care, albeit through different arrangements. This case highlights the challenging fiscal environment confronting local authorities across England, where rising demand for social care and stagnant or reduced funding force painful choices about service continuity.

The closure of a physically located day centre may also signal a shift toward more dispersed, community-based support models, though the specifics for Ludlow residents remain to be finalized through the assessment process. The council urges all impacted individuals to engage with the offered assessments to ensure their needs are properly understood and met going forward





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Shropshire Council Helena Lane Ludlow Adult Day Centre Service Closure Social Care Financial Pressures Low Usage Care Act Assessment Local Government Cuts

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