Shropshire Council Develops Accessible Viewpoints in the Countryside

Shropshire Council and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape team are developing a network of accessible viewpoints in the countryside to increase access for people with different needs.

A network of accessible viewpoints is being developed across the Shropshire Hills to make it easier for people with access needs to visit the countryside.

The Open Horizons project is led by Shropshire Council and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape team, and is supported through funding from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). The viewpoints will be spread across the Shropshire Hills, which covers parts of both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin. The authority said the locations offer a range of access options. Some allow visitors to enjoy views from their car, while others involve short, level walking routes to a viewpoint.

A small number require a slightly longer walk. Each viewpoint has a detailed access guide, which will provide information about parking, paths, gradients and nearby facilities. Many of the sites include an audio description of the landscape for those who are blind or partially sighted. The project aims to increase access to the countryside and make it more inclusive for people with different access needs.

The Open Horizons project is a collaborative effort between Shropshire Council and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape team, with funding provided by DEFRA. The project's goal is to provide clear information, innovative interpretation, and creative installations that make the countryside more accessible. Shropshire's natural landscape is one of its greatest assets, and it's essential that people with different access needs can experience and enjoy it.

The project's success will depend on the effectiveness of the access guides and the quality of the installations. If the project is successful, it could serve as a model for other areas to increase access to the countryside. The project's impact will be measured by the number of people who use the viewpoints and the feedback they provide. The project's long-term goal is to make the countryside more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

The project's success will depend on the collaboration between Shropshire Council and the Shropshire Hills National Landscape team, as well as the funding provided by DEFRA. The project's impact will be significant if it can increase access to the countryside and make it more inclusive for people with different access needs. The project's goal is to provide a range of access options for visitors, including views from cars and short, level walking routes to viewpoints.

The project's success will depend on the effectiveness of the access guides and the quality of the installations. If the project is successful, it could serve as a model for other areas to increase access to the countryside





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