Shropshire Council Seeks Partnership with Town and Parish Councils to Reshape Local Services

Shropshire Council is inviting town and parish councils to collaborate on future service delivery, including asset transfers and street scene services, as part of a wider push for localised, efficient public services.

Shropshire Council is inviting town and parish councils across the county to participate in shaping the future delivery of local services . This initiative encourages councils to express interest in taking on local assets or assisting in the maintenance and enhancement of service provision to their communities.

The effort builds upon a Memorandum of Understanding signed by over 50 town and parish councils in 2025, which signaled their readiness to explore collaborative opportunities. These opportunities could span from locally funded service improvements to alternative delivery models and, where feasible, the transfer of assets or services. Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for transformation and economic growth, emphasized the importance of forming genuine partnerships.

He noted that communities have diverse needs, especially amid tight financial constraints. Some councils may wish to augment existing services, while others might aim to deliver services locally or assume responsibility for community assets. The council's role is to support these ambitions, creating arrangements that benefit both parties and serve local residents effectively. Town and parish councils often possess deep community insight and can act as vital local partners.

Through collaboration, services can become more responsive, efficient, and cost-effective while being shaped at the community level. This milestone reflects a commitment to decentralizing decision-making, bringing it closer to the people impacted. Specific opportunities include transferring suitable Shropshire Council-owned assets under the existing Town and Parish Council Asset Transfer Policy, delivering street scene services based on lessons from current pilots, and pursuing other ideas councils propose for increased local involvement.

Interested councils must submit expressions of interest by the end of August, outlining their ambitions, capacity, and readiness for added responsibilities. An assessment and engagement phase will follow in autumn, leading to detailed business cases where appropriate. Agreements are expected to be finalized from December onward. A dedicated programme team has been created to assist councils throughout the process.

This programme is part of a broader strategy to strengthen local partnerships, tailor services to community needs, and maintain or improve outcomes while reducing council expenditure. Shropshire Live, the source, has delivered local news and entertainment since 2009





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Shropshire Council Town And Parish Councils Local Services Asset Transfer Community Assets Service Delivery Partnership Memorandum Of Understanding Councillor Alex Wagner Street Scene Services Local Government Collaboration Shropshire

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