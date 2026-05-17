Shropshire Council Takes Major Step to Tackle Poor Road Maintenance

Shropshire Council has unveiled a tough inspection regime and awarded a local contractor to address the county's long-standing issues with road repairs. Contractors found to be substandard will have work redone at taxpayer expense.

Shropshire Council has announced a major overhaul of its highway maintenance system, introducing a stringent new inspection regime to tackle shoddy workmanship and ensure road repairs last.

Under the tough new guidelines, a dedicated team of council inspectors will examine completed roadworks across the county. If repairs are found to be below standard, contractors will have to redo them at no extra cost to the taxpayer. This move follows long-standing frustration over the quality of local road maintenance. Heatha Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, stated that the authority is drawing a line under past failures to hold contractors to account.

In a bid to improve efficiency, the council has restructured its entire road repair operation, handing over the 'lion's share' of the repair work to a local contractor with a proven reputation for reliability. The overhaul coincides with a financial boost for Shropshire's under-pressure road network, with the council securing an additional £1.5 million in government funding.

The first wave of the new inspection team is already active on Shropshire's roads, with more inspectors due to be deployed in the coming weeks. While the quality of repairs will improve, the battle against potholes is an ongoing one. Cllr Kidd urges the public to continue reporting any new holes, uncompleted repairs, and diversions that have not been properly signposted





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Shropshire Council Highway Maintenance Inspection Tactile Workmanship Repair Work Financial Boost Road Repairs Pothole Battle Under-Pressure Road Network Additional £1.5 Million In Government Funding

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