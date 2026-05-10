Shropshire Families' Heartfelt Views on Alcohol Dependence Being Heard and Considered

Campaigners have reported that the decision-makers are actively listening to the heartfelt views of Shropshire families who are supporting alcohol-dependent loved ones. A proposal has been made to include a key family member as part of the team supporting sufferers into recovery, which has been met with a willingness to consider the proposal from service commissioners at Shropshire Council.

The heartfelt views of Shropshire families who are supporting alcohol-dependent loved ones are 'being heard and understood' by the decision-makers, say campaigners. At the recent alcohol dependency roundtable, from left, Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, Shropshire Council lor Rosie Radford, Commissioner Shaun Morris, and campaigner Jane Mackenzie, a proposal was made that requires drug and alcohol services to include a key family member as part of the team supporting sufferers into recovery.

Campaigner Jane Mackenzie, whose daughter Amy died at the age of 37 after battling alcohol addiction for many years, has said 'families in Shropshire are crying out for change'. Following the roundtable event, she said: 'On behalf of Share Shrewsbury, we’d like to thank Shropshire Council for listening to the heartfelt views of families who are supporting alcohol dependent loved ones.

It shows a willingness to consider our proposal, which requires drug and alcohol services to include a key family member as part of the team supporting sufferers into recovery. Best practise from around the UK consistently flags up family involvement in recovery as the most significant factor in improving recovery chances, so it makes sense to write this into the new contract.

We also would like to thank the families who have shared their experiences and have allowed drug and alcohol commissioners valuable and often painful insight into their daily struggles. It is clear that the focus should remain on the early prevention of alcohol harm, especially to delay the age at which young people start drinking.

Overwhelming evidence shows that the teenage brain is especially vulnerable to alcohol damage, so our schools programme is an important way in which we can stop alcohol harm before it becomes entrenched. We hope that we can continue to collaborate with Shropshire Council to ensure the best outcomes for everyone affected by dependent drinking.





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Alcohol Dependency Alcohol-Dependent Loved Ones Shropshire Families Decision-Makers Alcohol Education Charity Share Shrewsbury Shropshire Council Key Family Member Drug And Alcohol Services Alcohol Harm Teenage Brain Schools Programme

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