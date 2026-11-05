Shropshire Holiday Let The Olde Cow House Wins Sykes Gem Award

The Olde Cow House in Shropshire has won a Sykes Gem Award for Young Families. Sara Jones celebrates the property's recognition for its unique amenities and guest experience.

The Olde Cow House in Shropshire has been recognized as one of the UK's premier holiday rentals. Owner Sara Jones celebrated the property receiving a Sykes Gem Award for the second time. The converted cottage won the Best for Young Families category. This accolade highlights its standing among thousands of properties in the region.

Farm Conversion and Property Details

The property is located in the rural hamlet of Plaish near Church Stretton. It sits on a fourth-generation family sheep and arable farm. The Olde Cow House began welcoming guests in 2002. This launch marked a farm diversification project by the Jones family. The building retains original agricultural features. Modern amenities have been added for comfort.

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The cottage accommodates up to 11 guests. It is designed specifically for family gatherings. Visitors have access to an indoor infinity pool. A tennis court is available on site. Guests can also use go-karts for recreation. Games rooms provide indoor entertainment options.

An outdoor play area is included for children. Younger guests can meet resident farm animals. These animals include pigs chickens goats and ponies. Sara Jones manages The Olde Cow House. She also manages two other holiday homes on the farm. All properties were converted from former agricultural buildings.

Sykes Gem Awards Judging Criteria

The Sykes Gem Awards celebrate unique holiday lets. The initiative launched in 2017. It honors memorable properties across the UK and Ireland. Judges evaluated over 25,000 Sykes properties. A panel of industry experts conducted the review. Julie Delahaye served as Travel Editor for Reach PLC. She joined the judging panel for this year.

Properties were rated on guest feedback scores. Occupancy performance was a key metric. Property quality determined the final rankings. Amenities offered to guests were assessed. The judging panel praised the style at The Olde Cow House. Guest feedback scores were particularly high. The combination of facilities and reviews led to the win.

Owner Reaction and Guest Experience

Sara Jones is a mother of six children. She described the award as incredibly special. The recognition came after 25 years of hosting. She aimed to create a relaxed family environment. Quality time is the primary goal for visitors. Onsite leisure activities support lasting memories.

Jones expressed gratitude to previous guests. She valued the lovely reviews left by travelers. Children's reactions to leaving the property stood out. Some guests shed tears at checkout. This emotional response validates the property's appeal. The win reinforces the hard work invested.

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Impact on Regional Tourism Sector

Shropshire benefits from high-profile rental recognition. Awards like the Sykes Gem draw attention. They encourage visitors to explore rural areas. The Olde Cow House serves as a model. Other conversions can learn from its success. Diversification projects in agriculture face challenges. Tourism offers a viable revenue stream.

The property supports local employment. Farm workers may assist with maintenance. Guests spend money in nearby towns. Church Stretton gains visibility from the award. Plaish remains a quiet but accessible location. Visitors travel to reach the secluded spot. They return with positive recommendations.

Sara Jones continues to manage three properties. She balances family life with business operations. The farm remains active alongside tourism. Sheep and arable farming continues. Agricultural heritage is preserved in the buildings. Modern comfort meets traditional structure. This blend attracts diverse guest demographics.

The award cycle runs annually. Future winners will be announced later. The Olde Cow House prepares for the next season. Bookings likely increase due to publicity. Guests seek similar family-friendly environments. The property sets a high standard. Competitors in Shropshire aim for similar ratings.

Historical context of the farm adds value. Four generations of ownership provides stability. Long-term operation builds reputation. Trust is established with repeat visitors. First-time guests rely on awards and reviews. The Sykes platform connects hosts with travelers. Digital presence drives modern holiday let success.

The indoor infinity pool is a standout feature. It operates year-round for guests. Weather conditions do not limit usage. Families with young children benefit greatly. Safety and accessibility are prioritized. The tennis court attracts active guests. Go-karts provide adrenaline for older children.

Animal interactions are carefully supervised. Visitors learn about farm life. Education and entertainment merge seamlessly. The experience differs from standard hotels. Immersion in a working farm environment is unique. This distinction justifies the award recognition. Shropshire tourism sector gains prestige.

Sara Jones remains committed to hospitality. She values guest satisfaction above all. Continuous improvement keeps the property fresh. Renovations and updates are ongoing. The balance of old and new is maintained. Original features are protected and displayed. Modern amenities are updated regularly.

The Sykes Gem Awards influence booking decisions. Travelers trust the expert panel. Ratings provide objective quality measures. The Olde Cow House meets rigorous standards. It stands out in a crowded market. Recognition validates the owners' efforts. It encourages continued investment in quality.

Shropshire offers diverse holiday options. Rural locations appeal to city dwellers. The Olde Cow House provides a retreat. Guests escape urban noise and stress. Fresh air and open spaces are available. The farm setting offers tranquility. This peace is a major selling point.

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Community support is vital for rural businesses. Local residents benefit from visitor spending. The farm engages with the village. Events and activities may involve locals. The Sykes award raises the profile. It puts Plaish on the tourist map. Awareness helps sustain the local economy.

Future plans for the property include expansion. Sara Jones considers additional conversions. More farm buildings may become holiday lets. This strategy spreads risk and income. Tourism is a resilient industry. Adaptation to market trends is essential. The award confirms the current direction.

The Olde Cow House represents agricultural heritage. It shows how farms can evolve. Preservation and profit are not mutually exclusive. The building honors its past. It serves a modern purpose. This duality is central to its charm. Guests appreciate the historical significance.

Industry experts note the rising demand for unique stays. Standard hotels lack character and space. Self-catering cottages offer flexibility. Families prefer this arrangement. The Olde Cow House fits the trend. It provides space for large groups. Shared experiences strengthen family bonds.

Sara Jones hopes to inspire others. Her success demonstrates the viability of diversification. Other farmers may consider similar projects. The key is attention to detail. Quality facilities and hospitality matter. Reviews drive future bookings. The cycle of improvement continues.

The Sykes Gem Awards highlight excellence. They recognize hard work and dedication. The Olde Cow House earns its place. It stands among the best in the UK. Shropshire is proud of its local champions. The award boosts regional tourism. It invites more visitors to explore.

Guests leave with happy memories. They return with friends and family. Word of mouth spreads quickly. The property gains a loyal following. Repeat bookings ensure stability. The award secures future demand. Shropshire tourism thrives on quality.

The Olde Cow House remains open for bookings. Guests can reserve stays for upcoming seasons. The farm offers a unique experience. It combines nature and luxury. Shropshire welcomes travelers from across the country. The Sykes award is a testament to this appeal.

Local businesses benefit from the increased traffic. Restaurants and shops see more customers. The village of Plaish gains visibility. Tourism supports local employment. The farm provides jobs directly. Indirect jobs support the wider area. Economic impact is significant.

Sara Jones celebrates this milestone. It marks 25 years of operation. The property has grown and adapted. It meets the needs of modern travelers. The award validates its ongoing efforts. It encourages continued excellence. Shropshire tourism is in good hands.

The Sykes Gem Awards continue to set standards. They reward properties that go above and beyond. The Olde Cow House leads by example. It offers value and uniqueness. Guests are satisfied and return often. The cycle of success continues.

Shropshire remains a top holiday destination. It offers diverse landscapes and activities. The Olde Cow House is a jewel. It showcases the best of rural tourism. The Sykes award confirms its quality. It invites more visitors to discover Shropshire.