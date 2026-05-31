Shropshire Man Undertakes 24-Hour Run to Support Mental Health Charity

James Morgan is running a 24-hour challenge in the Quarry to raise funds and awareness for Shropshire Mental Health Support, a charity that aids thousands annually and has prevented numerous suicides. The event will feature the charity's well-being van and community support.

A man from Shropshire , James Morgan, is preparing to take on an extraordinary physical feat: a 24-hour running challenge in the Quarry and nearby areas to push his endurance to the limit.

This endeavor is deeply personal, as it aims to generate crucial funding and spotlight the work of Shropshire Mental Health Support, a charity that has already transformed over 12,000 lives each year, equating to more than 1,000 individuals monthly, and has averted over 700 potential suicides annually. Its services save lives and restore purpose.

Morgan shared that the challenge transcends mere physical exertion; it is a passionate response to the support he received after a severe psychological breakdown in December 2024. He emphasized that while his recovery journey is ongoing, the charity's support has been instrumental in rebuilding his confidence. He expressed profound gratitude for the organisation and the remarkable people he has met through it. Integral to their outreach is a well-being van that travels across Shropshire, connecting people with staff.

During Morgan's entire challenge, this van will be stationed in the Quarry, acting as a refuelling hub for him and other runners while also publicising the charity's vital mental health initiatives. As the final hour approaches, participants from the Shrewsbury Park Run will join him, offering moral support for the last demanding stretch. June was selected for its extended daylight, maximizing the time available to cover as much distance as possible. Morgan's monetary target is £1,000.

The charity empowers those confronting mental health issues by advocating for better services and increasing community awareness about mental ill-health, ensuring that individuals in distress are heard and receive necessary assistance. The well-being vehicle is a lifeline, especially crucial in an area with inadequate public transport, delivering aid straight to those most in need. It integrates seamlessly with other key services like the award-winning Shropshire Sanctuary and a 24/7 telephone support line.

Heather Ireland, CEO of Shropshire Mental Health Support, thanked Morgan for his formidable challenge, noting it will raise both funds and awareness. She highlighted that one in four people will experience poor mental health in their lifetime, and the van provides direct crisis support, suicide prevention resources, outreach, and aid for families. Morgan concluded by inviting the public to support his fundraising, stressing that collective effort can ensure no one faces mental health battles in isolation.

Shropshire Live, a local news and entertainment outlet since 2009, reported the story





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Ultra-Distance Running Mental Health Charity Fundraising Shropshire Well-Being Van Suicide Prevention Community Support 24-Hour Challenge

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