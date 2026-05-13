Shropshire NHS Group CEO Jo Williams Named Among England’s Top 10 Trust Leaders in 2024 HSJ Rankings

Jo Williams, CEO of the Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin Community and Hospitals NHS Group, has been recognized as the 10th top NHS trust leader in the HSJ’s 2024 ranking. Her leadership has driven significant improvements in SaTH, ShropCom, and staff welfare, positioning the Group as a model for NHS excellence.

Jo Williams, the Chief Executive of the NHS Group serving Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin, has been recognized as one of England’s top NHS trust leaders, securing the 10th position in the Health Service Journal’s (HSJ) prestigious top 50 NHS trust Chief Executives ranking.

As the Group CEO of the Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin Community and Hospitals NHS Group—a strategic alliance between Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom) and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH)—Williams has driven transformative change under strikingly challenging conditions. The HSJ judges evaluated the top 50 Chief Executives based on the performance of their organizations, their contributions to the broader NHS, and the personal leadership examples they set.

Williams has led a remarkable recovery for SaTH since joining in 2024, including the Trust’s exit from special measures in March after nearly eight years of scrutiny. Under her stewardship, SaTH has become the most improved Trust in the UK for elective recovery, hit its financial targets for the first time in a decade, and climbed from the bottom of NHS England’s performance rankings to 78th place.

ShropCom, concurrently, moved up to 14th in the Non-Acute Trust league tables, marking significant progress in reducing waiting times, particularly in pediatric speech and language services. Staff welfare has been central to these improvements, with the Trust earning university status in 2025 to promote staff education and empowerment. , Jo Williams also spearheaded the development of an enhanced menopause support program for employees.

The Group is now looking ahead to ambitious initiatives, including a comprehensive wellbeing strategy and a compassionate leadership program set to launch in 2026/27. Williams remarked, It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many brilliant colleagues, but this recognition belongs to the 10,000 staff members whose dedication and compassion define our work. Their unwavering commitment to quality inspires me daily.

Together, we are fostering a culture of compassion where every voice matters, and where patients and staff alike feel valued. While proud of our progress, Williams remains determined to keep advancing, ensuring the NHS Group becomes the best place to receive care and work in the region, with continued collaboration from patients, families, and partners. Andrew Morgan, the Group Chair, expressed immense pride in Williams’ leadership, noting her deep commitment to patients and colleagues.

He praised her openness, compassion, and ability to drive meaningful change, highlighting how she has galvanized colleagues to deliver remarkable improvements, ultimately transforming services for the communities they serve





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NHS Healthcare Leadership Sath Shropcom Patient Care Improvements

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