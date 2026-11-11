Shropshire Union Canal Society Turns 60 With Celebrations and Future Restoration Plans

The Shropshire Union Canal Society marked its 60th anniversary on November 9, 2023, with speeches from MPs and Canal & River Trust officials, while outlining next steps to reopen the Montgomery Canal to navigation.

The Shropshire Union Canal Society celebrated its 60th anniversary on Friday, 9 November 2023, at the Dolphin Inn in Llanymynech on the English Welsh border. The event brought together volunteers from six decades of the society's history and featured speeches from local MPs and Canal & River Trust representatives who highlighted the canal's importance to the region.

Annual Celebration Highlights Canals' Transformation

During the morning guided tours, members toured restored sections of the Montgomery Canal that were once derelict. The reception that followed showcased The Dolphin Inn's historic setting while offering refreshments to guests. Speakers praised the progress that has been achieved over the years, from early campaigns to reject abandonment to the current focus on navigating the Sam Jones Canal.

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Political Voices Emphasise Community Impact

MP Helen Morgan from Shropshire North said that canals "are for everyone" and that they remain vital to tourism and local communities. She recounted her recent cruise on the steam‑powered boat Ictus, cutting a ribbon to open a new stretch of waterway near Crickheath Basin. MP Steve Witherden recalled his childhood near Horseshoe Falls on the Llangollen Canal, noting that such enthusiasm for the waterways began long before the society's founding in 1966.

Canal & River Trust Acknowledges Volunteer Efforts

Director Ben Cottam praised the partnership between Canal & River Trust and the Shropshire Union Canal Society, calling the Montgomery Canal project one of the most significant restoration projects in England and Wales. He highlighted the need for sustained funding and collaboration among political supporters to keep the project moving forward. Head of Partnerships Ian Lane urged volunteers to keep looking forward, noting the visible results of the work done at Schoolhouse Bridge and Crickheath.

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Future Restoration Targets and Completed Milestones

The society's current focus is the Schoolhouse Bridge area in Crickheath, the last remaining obstacle before the Welsh border. Successful removal of the bridge will unlock navigation to Waen Wen Basin and the already-watered Llanymynech section. Long‑term plans aim to reconnect the canal all the way to Welshpool, a stretch restored years ago but still pending full operational status.

Commitment to Closing the Shropshire Gap

Chair David Carter closed the ceremony by stressing the society's ongoing goal to close the Shropshire Gap, ensuring the Montgomery Canal remains accessible for generations. He emphasised that volunteers have been the backbone of every achievement, from early campaigns to the present day, and that the society remains committed to this heritage and to future navigation plans.