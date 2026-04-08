Sia Comments on Child Support and Divorce Proceedings with Daniel Bernard

Singer Sia addresses child support payments and the ongoing divorce from Daniel Bernard, including comments on custody, substance abuse allegations, and financial disputes.

Australian singer Sia has publicly addressed the financial arrangements of her divorce from Daniel Bernard , following reports of her child support obligations. The artist, known for her distinctive music and privacy, has taken to social media to comment on the situation, revealing the complexities of co-parenting and financial disputes within the context of a high-profile separation.

The recent developments shed light on the challenges faced by separated parents and the financial strains that can arise from divorce, particularly when significant assets and income are involved.\Reports emerged earlier this week detailing the agreement for Sia to pay Bernard $US40,000 per month for their son, Somersault 'Summi' Wonder Bernard, as part of a joint custody arrangement. This prompted a thinly-veiled response from Sia on X, where she wrote Good dads get jobs. Following this statement, Sia shared further insights into the situation, portraying herself as a sober working mum navigating a difficult year. She stated that she has primary custody of their son, despite being the sole income earner and therefore subject to California's substantial child support regulations. Sia has also had to face accusations from Bernard regarding her substance use, which she vehemently denies, and counterclaims that he requested substantial spousal support. The ongoing legal battle underscores the financial and emotional toll that divorce can take, with both parties seeking to protect their interests while navigating the complexities of co-parenting.\The divorce proceedings between Sia and Daniel Bernard have been marked by legal battles over custody, child support, and spousal support. Bernard previously sought sole custody, alleging Sia's unsuitability as a parent due to substance abuse concerns, which Sia has denied. She has disclosed her participation in a rehabilitation program and is reportedly in regular testing with a sober companion. In addition to child support, Bernard also sought $250,856 per month in spousal support, claiming the need to maintain the lavish lifestyle they shared. Bernard claimed he had stopped working in 2021 to open a clinic with Sia and hasn't received a salary since the singer allegedly stopped funding the venture in 2025. This request for spousal support has further fueled the public discussion surrounding the divorce and highlighted the financial implications of the separation. The case serves as an example of how divorce can trigger a series of financial and legal conflicts, particularly in cases where large sums of money and significant assets are involved, which often results in intense scrutiny and public commentary





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