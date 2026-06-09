Sia Spotted at LA Farmers' Market Amid Ongoing Child Support and Custody Battle with Estranged Husband

Pop star Sia was seen enjoying a low-key outing at a Los Angeles farmers' market, days after publicly addressing the contentious child support and custody dispute with her estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, through social media and court documents.

Fans are accustomed to Sia 's signature dramatic style, often featuring her face obscured by a large bow. However, on Sunday, the Australian pop star adopted a notably casual appearance during a visit to a farmers' market in Los Angeles .

The 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, looked relaxed in a cream kaftan layered over a simple white T-shirt as she browsed stalls and picked up bags of vegetables. For this low-key outing, she went makeup-free and accessorized with black spectacles and a light pink baseball cap. At one point, she was observed cheerfully conversing with a vendor while purchasing a bouquet of pink flowers.

This sighting follows recent headlines where Sia addressed her ongoing legal and financial disputes with her estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, particularly regarding substantial child support payments. Back in April, PEOPLE magazine reported that Sia had agreed to pay Bernad $40,000 USD (approximately $61,000 AUD) per month for their two-year-old son, Somersault 'Summi' Wonder Bernad, under a joint custody arrangement that began on April 1, 2026.

The support is slated to continue until their child turns 18, or 19 if he remains in high school full-time. Sia is also responsible for private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and health insurance. The agreement outlines specific custody days for Bernad and a division of holidays. Following these reports, Sia posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing, 'Good dads get jobs,' which was interpreted as a subtle critique of Bernad's reliance on child support.

She later expanded on the situation in another post, stating, 'I'm a sober working mum trying to buy peace. I have primary custody of our child and since I am the only parent earning income I still have to pay California's incredibly high child support.

' She added, 'This has been a horrific year, but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritise my family and not absorb other people's negativity. ' The dispute intensified when Bernad, a former radiation oncologist, filed a request for sole legal and physical custody in court. He alleged that Sia was 'an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction,' describing her conduct as 'reckless, dangerous' and showing 'utter disregard for Summi's safety and well-being.

' He also sought $77,245 USD (about $110,500 AUD) in monthly child support. Sia fervently denied these claims in a court filing, asserting she had been sober for six months and that Bernad had 'zero evidence' the child was in danger while in her care. She noted she was participating in a drug rehabilitation program with regular testing and a sober companion. A judge later denied Bernad's request for sole custody.

Additionally, Bernad had previously requested temporary spousal support of $250,856 USD (approximately $366,000 AUD) per month. He claimed he ceased working in 2021 to open a ketamine treatment clinic with Sia, which led to his medical license expiring. The couple formed a company called Modern Medicine in 2022, but Sia allegedly stopped funding it in March 2025, leaving Bernad without income despite an agreement for him to remain with the business until July.

Their relationship timeline includes a marriage in 2022, the birth of their child in 2023, and Sia filing for divorce in March 2025. The recent public statements and court filings reveal the acrimonious nature of their separation and the complex financial and custodial negotiations surrounding their young son





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