Sian Welby Discusses Guilt Over Inability to See Her Dementia-Stricken Father More Often

This Morning star Sian Welby shares her emotional struggle with feeling guilty for not being able to see her dementia-stricken father more often. She expresses the guilt of being unable to prioritize her family due to her career and child-rearing responsibilities. For Sian, the experience of visiting a care home visit touched her deeply as it reminded her of the emotional challenges faced by people living with dementia.

Sian Welby has openly discussed her feelings of guilt over her inability to see her dementia-stricken father more often due to their geographical separation. She revealed that her 86-year-old father, Ian, was diagnosed with vascular dementia two years prior on ITV.

Sian struggles to be present for her father as she has a thriving career in London and a young daughter to raise. She expresses her guilt and the emotional strain she feels when unable to prioritize her family. Sian also attended a care home visit with the Spitz Charitable Trust to witness firsthand the impact music has on people living with dementia





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Sian Welby Dementia Guilt Inability To See Father Impact Of Dementia Music Therapy For Dementia

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