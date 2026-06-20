Siblings face off against each other at the World Cup

Two sets of siblings are among the players who could face off against each other at the World Cup, with Desire Doue of France and his brother Guela Doue of Ivory Coast set to meet in the last-32 stage.

Two sets of siblings are among the players who could face off against each other at the World Cup , with Desire Doue of France and his brother Guela Doue of Ivory Coast set to meet in the last-32 stage.

The Doue brothers, who were born in the French city of Angers to a French mother and an Ivorian father, have taken different paths in international football, with Desire playing for France and Guela playing for Ivory Coast. Desire, 21, is a two-time Champions League winner, while Guela, 23, is an overlapping full-back. The brothers have a close bond and often tell each other everything and have no secrets.

However, their close bond could be tested in the United States, where they will face off against each other in the last-32 stage in Arlington, Texas, on 30 June. The Doue brothers are not the only siblings who could face off against each other at the World Cup. Jerome Boateng of Germany faced his older half-brother Kevin Prince of Ghana in Johannesburg in 2010, with Germany winning 1-0.

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, are both Basque-born and play together for Atletico Bilbao. Nico, 23, was player of the match when Spain beat England in the European Championship final two years ago, while older brother Inaki, 32, turns out for Ghana. Australia have selected Aberdeen-born centre-back Harry Souttar, 27, whose brother John, 29, is also at the World Cup with Scotland. John debuted for Dundee United at the age of 16 and Scotland at 21.

Harry captained Australia in their opening match, while Derrick Luckassen, 30, of Ghana joins his half-brother Brian Brobbey, 24, at the tournament. In addition to the four sets of siblings playing for different countries, there are a further three lots of brothers representing their nations at this tournament. Laros Duarte, 29, started for Cape Verde against Spain on 17 June and was replaced by his younger brother Deroy, 26, in the 61st minute in Atlanta.

The Rotterdam-born siblings helped the Blue Sharks secure a highly impressive point as the debutants held the 2010 world champions to a draw. The team included the Bacuna brothers - former Aston Villa midfielder Leandro, 34, and Juninho, 28, once of Birmingham City and Rangers. France, one of the powerhouses at this tournament, have Lucas, 30, and Theo Hernandez, 28, in their squad who play their club football for Paris St-Germain and Al Hilal respectively.

France boss Didier Deschamps said that the brothers have a family bond, but this does not mean that it changes anything, and he will be dealing with two players who have this connection. The World Cup is set to be an exciting tournament, with many siblings facing off against each other on the biggest stage of all





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World Cup Siblings France Ivory Coast Desire Doue Guela Doue

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