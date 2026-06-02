Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner will host a three‑day wedding extravaganza in Sicily, prompting the closure of Palermo's Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri. The event, featuring celebrity guests and a custom Versace gown, has sparked both excitement and local controversy.

Sicily is set to become the backdrop for what many are already calling the show‑business event of the year as pop sensation Dua Lipa prepares to celebrate her second wedding ceremony with actor Callum Turner .

After exchanging vows at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, the couple will spend three days on the island of Sicily, with the main festivities scheduled between Thursday and Saturday. Local authorities have announced that two of Palermo's most iconic pedestrian squares - Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri - will be sealed off with barriers and a heavy police presence.

Officials have framed the closure as a "demonstration production" to avoid disclosing the true nature of the event, but insiders confirm that the security measures are intended to protect the celebrity guests and keep the proceedings private. Residents have been asked to sign non‑disclosure agreements, and the police have described the operation as a "ring of steel" surrounding the venues.

The announcement has sparked a mixed reaction among Palermo's locals; some lament the disruption while others jokingly wonder whether the pop star might reward the neighbourhood with a free beach concert. The celebration will unfold across several historic sites in and around the capital. The private ceremony itself will be held at Villa Valguarnera, a 17th‑century palazzo in the seaside town of Bagheria, just ten miles from Palermo.

Afterward, the evening's party will move to the opulent Palazzo Gangi, renowned for its 18th‑century Galleria degli Specchi, or Hall of Mirrors, which will provide a glittering setting for the reception. The couple has reserved an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igea, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, ensuring that guests can enjoy a lavish stay in one of Sicily's most prestigious hotels.

Around three hundred family members and friends are expected to attend, with private jets landing at Palermo's airport and a fleet of blackout‑lined limousines shuttling guests between venues. Among the attendees are music icons such as Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX, as well as fashion powerhouses Donatella Versace and designer Simon Porte‑Jacquemus. Dua Lipa is reported to have traveled to Italy to meet Versace, finalising a custom gown that will be unveiled at the ceremony.

The media frenzy surrounding the nuptials has drawn comparisons to legendary cinematic weddings, with some dubbing it Sicily's most high‑profile marriage since the fictional union of Michael Corleone and Apollonia in "The Godfather". Industry observers note that the wedding is boosting the island's reputation as a premium destination for luxury events, with bookings for weddings and high‑end tourism reportedly surging.

The three‑day programme includes a private jet arrival, exclusive villa accommodations, and a series of curated experiences designed to showcase Sicily's cultural heritage and natural beauty. While the exact details remain under wraps, sources close to the couple describe the event as "the coolest, most glamorous wedding" they have ever planned, with both Dua and Callum deeply involved in every aspect of the celebration.

Their love story, which began during a summer holiday on the island, continues to capture public imagination, further cementing Sicily's status as the wedding destination of the year





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