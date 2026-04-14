Sid Krofft, Creator of Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf, Dies at 96

Television pioneer Sid Krofft, co-creator of iconic children's shows including Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf, has died at the age of 96. His death marks the end of an era in family entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of imaginative worlds.

Sid Krofft , the visionary behind some of television's most beloved and imaginative children's programs, has passed away at the age of 96. Krofft, celebrated for co-creating iconic shows like Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf , died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 10, at the home of his friend and business partner Kelly Killian. His passing marks the end of an era in children's entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of vibrant, fantastical worlds that captivated generations. Krofft's impact extends far beyond the screen, influencing countless creators and shaping the landscape of family-friendly programming. Killian shared a heartfelt statement, expressing profound love and gratitude for Krofft's mentorship and the extraordinary man he was, separate from his creative achievements. His contributions were lauded with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

Sid Krofft's career, spanning over five decades, was marked by his innovative approach to children's entertainment. Alongside his brother, Marty Krofft, he formed Sid and Marty Pictures in 1969, a production company that would become synonymous with colorful, imaginative shows. Their creations, including Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and The Brady Bunch Hour, were staples of television, offering a blend of fantasy, puppetry, and live-action that resonated deeply with young audiences. Land of the Lost, with its prehistoric settings and adventurous narratives, found a new audience when it was adapted into a 2009 film starring Will Ferrell. The brothers' creative partnership was known for its dynamic tension and complementary strengths; Sid was often seen as the creative visionary, while Marty ensured their ideas were brought to life and produced. Their early work, including the puppet show Les Poupées de Paris, demonstrated their experimental approach to content creation. Their collaborations extended into the syndicated series D.C. Follies, showcasing their versatility and influence.

Sid Krofft's journey into the world of entertainment began in Montreal, where he was born on July 30, 1929. At a young age he migrated to the US in 1938. His passion for puppetry blossomed early, starting at age ten when he bought his first puppet. His initial performances in street shows led to engagements in vaudeville, burlesque, and even circuses such as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey by the age of 16. The brothers collaborated through decades, with Marty's passing in November 2023 at age 86, due to kidney failure, marking a deep loss for the world of children's television. Their contributions significantly impacted children's entertainment, leaving behind memories that continues to inspire future generations. Sid Krofft's contributions will continue to live on through his shows. The impact of their collaboration on children's programming continues to be felt across the entertainment industry





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Sid Krofft, Creator of Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf, Dies at 96Television pioneer Sid Krofft, known for creating classic children's shows like Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf, has died at the age of 96. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 10th. With his brother Marty, he produced a series of iconic shows that have entertained generations.

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