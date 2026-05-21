Sid Owen Blames Boat Write-Off on 'Dodgy Fan Belt' After Drunken Incident

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is facing a potential financial burden after his boat, named Rolling On The River, was written off in a 'drunken mishap'. He is blaming the previous owners for the incident, but sources suggest there may be more to the story.

EastEnders legend Sid Owen is said to be 'so angry' and blaming the previous owners of his £30k boat for the vessel's 'write-off' in a 'drunken mishap'.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the star, 54, had managed to write off his boat, named Rolling On The River, and scuppered his latest business venture in a drunken incident, however he has now staunchly denied that he was inebriated. The soap star, best known for playing the role of Ricky Butcher in the long-running BBC show, had grand plans to host VIP tours along the stretch of the River Thames near his London home after investing in a second-hand pleasure cruiser.

He is alleging a 'dodgy fan belt' was to blame for crashing the boat into an overhanging tree and tearing a hole in the hull at a marina in West London and says he only fled the scene to help his elderly pal escape danger. Sid is insistent the damage to the boat, which would be worth around £115k new, is what caused the crash, with sources telling The Sun: 'He's trying to blame the previous owner for what's gone on but it appears there may be more to this'





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Sid Owen Eastenders Boat Write-Off Drunken Incident Fan Belt Marina VIP Tours

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