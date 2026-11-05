Sienna Miller Buys £10m London Home with Fiancé Oli Green

Actress Sienna Miller and fiancé Oli Green have purchased a £10million townhouse in West London, establishing a permanent family base for their growing household and two young children.

Actress Sienna Miller has secured a permanent family residence in fashionable West London, purchasing a sprawling seven-bedroom Edwardian townhouse for approximately £10million. The acquisition serves as a new base for Miller, who is currently starring in the Sky drama series War, and her fiancé Oli Green, with whom she has been in a relationship for five years.

Property Details and Location

The actress has finalized the purchase of the three-storey property, which she will share with Green and their expanding family. Land Registry records confirm that Sienna Miller is the sole owner of the chic house, which was officially bought in June. The final transaction costs are estimated to have pushed the total price closer to £10million, a figure revealed through private estate agent channels as first reported by journalist Richard Eden.

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The elegant home is situated on a quiet backstreet in a trendy neighborhood, offering a secluded environment ideal for raising children. The property features a double-fronted exterior that retains its classic charm while undergoing extensive modernization. Inside, the house boasts wooden floors throughout, and the exterior includes a secluded back garden and a terrace designed with a chess board floor style.

Miller has already shared glimpses of the stunning interior and garden on her Instagram page, showcasing family photos of Green strolling around the area. The star, who is 46 years old according to some reports, has posted images highlighting the serene atmosphere of their new neighborhood, emphasizing the space as a perfect setting for family life.

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Family Dynamics and Relocation

This residence marks a significant shift in the living arrangements for Miller, Green, and their children. The couple welcomes a baby boy born in April, bringing their total children to two together. They also have a three-year-old daughter, making a total of three children in the household when including Miller's 14-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

Oli Green and Sienna Miller viewed the home as the ideal location to raise their two youngest children, with the daughter turning three next month. The actress had been actively searching for a suitable home to bring the children up in and settled on this specific property to provide stability and space for her growing family.

Moving to this London neighborhood places the couple among notable neighbors, including former Chancellor and British Museum chair George Osborne. Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron also previously owned a house within a few minutes' walk of the location before relocating permanently to the Cotswolds.

Previous Real Estate and Career Context

The purchase signals Miller's final move away from her long-term stay in the United States. After spending several years in New York as her acting career expanded in the US, she decided to return closer to family and friends in the UK. Three years ago, she sold her four-storey town house in Manhattan's West Village for $5.3million to facilitate this transition.

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Additionally, sources indicate that Miller has sold her £2million thatched cottage in rural Buckinghamshire, which she owned for two decades, to help fund the Notting Hill move. This sale allowed her to consolidate her assets and focus on this primary London residence, abandoning what she once described as the cliquey social scene of London that she had left to escape in her earlier career.

Professional Promotions and Personal Milestones

While establishing this new home base, Miller remains highly active in her professional life. She is currently starring alongside Dominic West in the hit Sky series War, where she portrays a character battling an onscreen billionaire husband for a divorce settlement. Simultaneously, she is promoting her new film Madden, attending its Californian premiere alongside co-star Christian Bale.

During the premiere, the actress wore a vintage pink satin ruffled minidress styled with strappy heels. In the film, she plays Carol Davis, the wife of Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis. This busy period follows a major personal milestone, as Green proposed to Miller while they were still living in the US.

The proposal occurred during a walk in Central Park during the final months of their time in America, soon after the birth of their son. Miller later detailed the event on the Jimmy Fallon show, noting that they went for a walk where Green popped the question. The actress, who first found fame in 2004 films such as Layer Cake and Alfie, is now firmly reestablishing her presence in the UK entertainment scene from this new West London hub.