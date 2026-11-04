Sienna Miller buys Notting Hill home for £9.3m amid divorce drama

Sienna Miller has purchased a £9.3million property in Notting Hill with fiancé Oli Green, continuing her family expansion while navigating high-profile legal proceedings.

Sienna Miller has secured a major real estate acquisition in west London, purchasing a substantial property in Notting Hill for £9.3million. Land Registry documents confirm that the 44-year-old actress acquired the sprawling residence to establish a new family home alongside her fiancé, actor Oli Green. This significant purchase mirrors recent high-value real estate moves by fellow Hollywood stars, such as Zendaya, who bought a home in Wimbledon for nearly £9million.

Mueller Acquires Notting Hill Residence

The actress, who is currently 44 years old, has finalized the deal for the London property with the intention of providing a stable environment for her growing family. The home serves as a base for Sienna Miller and Oli Green, who have been in a relationship since 2021. This new residence complements the domestic life they are building together, which includes two young children born from their union.

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Family Expansion and Child Details

Sienna Miller and Oli Green are parents to two children, a daughter who will turn three next month, and a son born in April. Neither of the children's names has been made public by the couple. In addition to these younger children, Sienna Miller has a 14-year-old daughter named Marlowe from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, who is 40 years old. The actress has previously been open about balancing her career with raising her three children.

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Professional Context and Legal Battles

Sienna Miller's acquisition of this property comes during a period of intense professional and personal scrutiny. She is currently starring in the Sky drama series War, where she portrays a character battling a billionaire on-screen husband played by Dominic West. Off-screen, Miller is engaged in a contentious divorce settlement with her real-life former husband. The financial scale of her new home purchase reflects her sustained success in the entertainment industry, a career that began to gain major traction with her role in the 2004 crime thriller Layer Cake alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy.

Public Appearance and Media Attention

Miller's daughter Marlowe recently made her red-carpet debut alongside her mother at the London premiere of the series War. However, Sienna Miller admitted she somewhat regrets that moment, explaining that neither she nor Marlowe had anticipated the level of attention it would attract. The actress joked about sending her daughter away to a nunnery for the next four years until she can emerge as an actual adult, highlighting her desire to protect her family's privacy from the media spotlight that has followed her since her high-profile past relationships.