Sienna Miller Engaged to Oli Green After Birth of Third Child

Actress Sienna Miller appears to be engaged for a fourth time, this time to actor Oli Green, after nearly five years together. The couple, who welcomed a baby in May 2024, were spotted in Barcelona with Miller showing off a new diamond ring, prompting well-wishes from friends who hope this engagement leads to marriage.

Sienna Miller , the 44-year-old actress, appears to be engaged again, this time to her actor boyfriend Oli Green , 29, after nearly five years together. The engagement was revealed when Miller was spotted in Barcelona with a noticeable diamond ring on her finger, reportedly just one week after giving birth to her third child .

Friends of the couple say that Green has long expressed his desire to marry Miller, despite their 15-year age difference. One friend commented, 'Oli and Sienna are so ridiculously in love, they've got a lovely family and have such a giggle together. He knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife. Hopefully it will be fourth time lucky and Sienna will make it to the aisle this time.

' Onlookers in Barcelona noted that Miller 'couldn't stop smiling' and seemed 'like she was walking on air,' apparently unconcerned about who saw the ring. Miller gave birth in May 2024, though she has not publicly disclosed the baby's sex or name. She already has a daughter from her relationship with Tom Sturridge, as well as a daughter born in 2023.

This would be Miller's fourth engagement; she was previously engaged to Jude Law in the early 2000s, to Tom Sturridge in 2012, and to art gallery director Lucas Zwirner in 2020, but has never married. Fans and friends are hopeful that this time will be different, with many rooting for a wedding that finally makes it down the aisle





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Sienna Miller Oli Green Engagement Wedding Celebrity Barcelona Third Child Jude Law Tom Sturridge Lucas Zwirner

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