Sienna Miller Praises Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess

Actress Sienna Miller has hailed Charlotte Tilbury's latest highlighter as a game-changer in the beauty world. The Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess is priced at £32 and is claimed to diffuse and reflect light instantly, lifting, smoothing and blurring the appearance of skin.

Actress Sienna Miller has praised Charlotte Tilbury 's latest highlighter, the Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess , as a game-changer in the beauty world. The highlighter, priced at £32, is claimed to diffuse and reflect light instantly, lifting, smoothing and blurring the appearance of skin.

It is enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E, which promises to highlight, plump and revive the appearance of skin for a fresh, dewy, lifted, youthful looking finish. Sienna Miller demonstrated the product on Charlotte Tilbury's website, calling it her 'dream skin in a stick'. She praised the product's ease of use, saying that it can be applied in just five seconds without the need for a mirror or brushes.

The highlighter has already garnered an impressive 4.6 rating on Charlotte Tilbury's website, with many reviewers praising its lightweight and easy-to-blend formula. However, not everyone was entirely won over, with some reviewers finding the product to be slightly oily and lacking in fragrance. Despite this, the Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess remains a popular choice among beauty enthusiasts, with many praising its ability to give a natural-looking glow to the skin.

For those seeking alternatives, the Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick and the Morphe Dreamlight Gelee Highlighter Stick are worth considering. The Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick is available for £45 and comes in two shades - pearl or amber. The Morphe Dreamlight Gelee Highlighter Stick is available in shades over ice, rose spritz, star quality and sunset blvd, and retails for £14.

Charlotte Tilbury recommends pairing the Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess with the Unreal Skin Hydrating Foundation Stick, retailing at £37, and the Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick, priced at £32. The Unreal Highlighter Glazed Goddess is a universal highlighter suitable for all skin tones and is available for purchase on Charlotte Tilbury's website and other online retailers





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