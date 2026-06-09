Sienna Miller Reportedly Engaged to Actor Oli Green After Welcoming Second Child

Actress Sienna Miller is engaged to actor Oli Green, according to reports, marking her fourth engagement. The couple share two children and recently welcomed a newborn. Miller spotlighted a diamond ring in Barcelona.

Sienna Miller , the 44-year-old British actress, is reportedly engaged to actor Oli Green , 29, according to E! News. This would be her fourth engagement, though she has never been married.

The engagement rumors surfaced over the weekend when Miller was photographed in Barcelona with a large diamond ring on her left hand. The couple, who have been together for several years, share a two-year-old daughter and recently welcomed their second child, a newborn son, in May. Miller has yet to publicly confirm the engagement or reveal the baby's name or sex.

Friends of the couple told the Daily Mail that Green, a former model, has long wanted to marry Miller despite their 15-year age gap. One friend said, Oli and Sienna are so ridiculously in love, they've got a lovely family and have such a giggle together. He knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife. Hopefully it will be fourth time lucky and Sienna will make it to the aisle this time.

Onlookers in Barcelona noted that Miller seemed very happy and could not stop smiling. The engagement comes just weeks after Miller gave birth and returned to work to promote her new film, Jack Ryan: Ghost War. She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about the challenges of returning to work so soon. I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby, she said.

She also described a difficult transatlantic flight with her toddler and newborn, calling it an absolute disaster. Miller announced her third pregnancy at the Fashion Awards in London last December, revealing her baby bump on the blue carpet. She had previously announced her second pregnancy at the Vogue World show in September 2023. Miller has two children: daughter Marlowe, 13, from her relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, and her two-year-old daughter with Green.

In past interviews, Miller has discussed the age gap with Green, saying she did not initially plan to date someone younger but fell in love. She noted that younger men of his generation often have a more equitable view of gender roles. The Daily Mail has contacted Miller's representatives for comment





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