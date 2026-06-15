Sienna Miller's Sister Confirms Actress's Engagement to Oli Green

Sienna Miller's sister Savannah has confirmed the actress's engagement to Oli Green. Savannah praised Oli's beautiful proposal to Sienna, who just gave birth to her third child. Sienna welcomed her third child in May, her second with Oli. They also had a daughter in January 2024. The actress also has a daughter, Marlowe, 13, from her relationship with ex-partner Tom Sturridge.

Sienna Miller 's sister Savannah has confirmed the actress is engaged to Oli Green . Savannah praised Oli's beautiful proposal to Sienna, who just gave birth to her third child, aged 44.

Savannah said: 'We are all so over the moon. It's the happiest news, and it was beautiful, the whole thing. I can't express how happy I am for her.

' Savannah, 47, is expecting her first child with second husband James Whewell and she is already a mother to Moses, 21, Lyra, 18 and Bali, 14, with her first husband Nick Skinner. She is also a stepmother to Java Skinner, 31. Sienna welcomed her third child in May, her second with Oli. They also had a daughter in January 2024.

The actress also has a daughter, Marlowe, 13, from her relationship with ex-partner Tom Sturridge. Savannah said her pregnancy was timed to align with her famous sister's. Sienna Miller's sister Savannah has confirmed actress, 44, is engaged to Oli Green, 29, as she praised his 'beautiful' proposal Savannah, (right) said: 'We are all so over the moon. It's the happiest news, and it was beautiful, the whole thing.

I can't express how happy I am for her' She said: 'It was intentional on my part. I thought, if she's doing it again, at least I won't be in the trenches on my own. I'll join her... if I should be so lucky.

' Rumours of Sienna's engagement began last week when she stepped out with a new diamond ring on her wedding finger. She showed off her eye-catching jewel on a trip to Barcelona, where she was seen leaving a party only a week after giving birth. It is the fourth time Sienna has become a fiancée, although she has never yet been married.

Friends of the couple say former model Oli has long made known his desire to marry Sienna, despite being 15 years her junior. One said: 'Oli and Sienna are so ridiculously in love, they've got a lovely family and have such a giggle together.

'He knows what a catch Sienna is and wants to make her his wife. Hopefully it will be fourth time lucky and Sienna will make it to the aisle this time.

' Onlookers in the Spanish port city told how the actress 'couldn't stop smiling. ' Sienna is yet to reveal her third baby's sex or name. Last month, she said that she's surviving on 'very little sleep' as she opened up on returning to work just three weeks after giving birth while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The British actress returned to business as usual with her glamorous chat show appearance just three weeks after welcoming the tot with Oli. During her appearance on the show she opened up about the transition of having another child and spoke about her nightmare flight over to the US to promote new action movie Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Sienna said: 'It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging.

I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby.

'It's crazy to be talking words and wearing a dress. What has happened from pajama gate.

' Last month, Sienna said that she's surviving on 'very little sleep' as she opened up on returning to work just three weeks after giving birth while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon The British actress returned to business as usual with her glamorous chat show appearance just three weeks after welcoming the tot with Oli Asked by the host which of her children are tougher to look after, she said: 'I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn. 'The toddler now wins hands down.

It was an absolute disaster. There's no negotiating. I got to the immigration line and just broke down.

' Sienna announced that she had welcomed her second child with Oli, telling E! News: 'It's happened. I have a tiny baby next door. It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging...

'I'm on very little sleep but I'm madly in love with my baby. ' She is currently blazing the promo trail with her latest movie, Jack Ryan: Ghost War, and announced the sweet news to the publication in her promotional interview. Sienna announced her third pregnancy by revealing her blossoming bump at the star-studded Fashion Awards in December.

It was only right for the actress to make her revelation with a statement look on the blue carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London. And it is not the first time Sienna has used the red carpet at a fashion event to announce she is expecting. Back in September 2023, Sienna revealed she was pregnant with her second child at the star-studded Vogue World Show.

The actress walked the red carpet at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a Schiaparelli puffball skirt and a cropped shirt which showcased her baby bump. Previously speaking about Oli, Sienna told Harper's Bazaar: 'I didn't expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love. 'I wasn't like





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